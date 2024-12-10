National Dental Healthcare REIT Surpasses 200-Property Milestone with Major Acquisitions Across Nine States, Reaching $255 Million Portfolio Value

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a leader in dental healthcare real estate and a proud member of the Thurston Group portfolio, has achieved a remarkable growth milestone. With the completion of two strategic closings, NDH REIT has added 19 high-quality properties to its nationwide portfolio, surpassing the 200-property mark and driving its total portfolio value to an impressive $255 million.

The first acquisition, finalized on October 4, 2024, brought in 10 properties across Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. This move not only introduced NDH REIT to new states but also diversified its tenant base with several premier DSOs, strengthening the portfolio's ability to meet the needs of the dental sector.

On November 1, 2024, NDH REIT completed a second significant acquisition, a nine-property portfolio across West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia. These new markets represent a powerful expansion into key regions, underscoring NDH REIT's commitment to providing state-of-the-art real estate solutions for dental professionals nationwide.

This year's acquisitions mark a historic period for NDH REIT, bringing the total portfolio to 206 properties. Each addition aligns with the organization's strategic vision to lead and transform the dental healthcare real estate market by fostering valuable partnerships and setting the standard in service.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group, expressed his pride in the milestone, stating, "Completing these acquisitions and reaching over 200 properties is a landmark achievement that speaks to our vision of creating an industry-leading healthcare real estate platform. These strategic expansions reflect our dedication to broadening NDH REIT's national footprint, diversifying our tenant base, and ensuring we deliver the highest standards in healthcare real estate solutions. We look forward to accelerating our growth further, supporting dental professionals, and enhancing our leadership in this market."

These significant additions underscore NDH REIT's success and momentum as a frontrunner in the dental healthcare real estate sector. With each acquisition, NDH REIT continues to drive forward as the premier choice for dental healthcare facilities, ensuring exceptional real estate solutions for dental providers across the United States.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dallas Margeson

Acquisitions Director

[email protected]

229-347-4507

About National Dental Healthcare REIT:

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) is a leading player in the healthcare real estate sector, specializing in the acquisition and management of prime dental properties across the United States. With a current ownership of 206 dental properties, NDH REIT is dedicated to providing optimal solutions for dental real estate owners, driving innovation and growth within the industry. For additional information on NDH REIT, please visit NDH REIT's website at https://nationaldentalreit.com.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including some of the largest dental service support organizations such as Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, and Gen4 Dental Partners, among others. Over its 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

SOURCE National Dental Healthcare REIT