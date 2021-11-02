National Dentex Acquires Dental Arts

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, announced today the acquisition of Dental Arts, located in South Charleston, West Virginia. The company continues to aggressively expand its geographic footprint in markets around the country while investing heavily in the innovations and the talent necessary to better serve dentists, specialists and dental service organizations ("DSOs"). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Dental Arts co-owners, Dewain Haynes and Tim Thaxton will continue to focus on serving the local needs of dentists in West Virginia. Both Haynes and Thaxton have more than 30 years of experience in the dental lab industry. Says Haynes, "We were so impressed by the NDX team that it made sense to combine our talents to better serve the needs of dentists in our community."



Tom Daulton, Chief Executive Officer of NDX, says, "As a growing company, we know the importance of maintaining strong local relationships and offering superior customer service to every dentist in every market. Our scale allows our local dental labs to have access to the latest, most innovative restorative dental solutions on the market today. We are thrilled to have the talented people of Dental Arts join us. They are highly regarded for their superior removable restorations."

The NDX network of dental labs is the country's largest provider of consistent, high-quality dental restorations and appliances. Since 2015, NDX has aggressively expanded its national footprint to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. The company employs nearly 4,000 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

About National Dentex Labs

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. For more information, please visit www.nationaldentex.com.

