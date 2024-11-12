National Dentex Labs Appoints Dental Industry Veteran Kevin Mosher as Chief Executive Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX" or the "Company"), a leading full-service dental lab partner in North America, today announced that Kevin Mosher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mosher has served on NDX's Board of Directors since 2023 and in May was appointed Executive Chairman.

With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mosher is an industry veteran in the dental sector who has led the dynamic growth of premier businesses through a focus on innovation and commercial excellence. Prior to joining NDX, Mr. Mosher served first as Chief Executive Officer and later as Executive Chairman of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers. During his more than 10-year tenure, he established ClearChoice as a market leader in the United States, expanding its footprint to over 90 implant centers across 34 states. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mosher was the President of dental implant manufacturer Nobel Biocare's North American division.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mosher's focus will be on fostering enduring customer relationships through the alignment of NDX's deep network capabilities, experience, and know-how with a customer-centric service platform unmatched in the industry. Together with the management team, he will work to strengthen NDX's industry position by investing in the expansion of its capabilities and portfolio of offerings, deepening partner relationships, and executing on opportunities for sustainable growth.

"NDX is an exceptional platform that is unique in its sector for its ability to offer comprehensive dental laboratory services through a national network of cutting-edge laboratories," said Mr. Mosher. "During my year as a Board member, I saw firsthand the strength of our platform, the enthusiasm of our team members for becoming irreplaceable partners to our customers, and the tremendous growth opportunities before us. This is why I am excited to step into the role of leading NDX full-time and to collaborate with our talented team in delivering products and services in a timely, seamless fashion, at the highest standards of quality."

Craig Brooks, a member of NDX's Board of Directors, added: "Kevin is a respected leader in the dental industry known for his outstanding track record of driving commercial and operational excellence throughout his career. He has already made a significant impact as a board member and we are excited for the Company's growth and future under his leadership."

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns and bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. Since 2015, NDX has expanded its platform to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. With a network of approximately 50 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. The company employs more than 3,200 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

