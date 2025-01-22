National Development Marks New Chapter with Leadership Announcement

Kavoogian, Marsteiner, Gallinaro, Kinsella, Rollins to lead new management structure in 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Development, a leading vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, announced today a new leadership structure that will position the company for continued success and growth in the years ahead.

In a long-planned transition in leadership structure, Brian Kavoogian will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ed Marsteiner will assume the position of President, and Andrew Gallinaro will serve as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Steve Kinsella will continue his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Charlie Rollins will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With decades of collective experience at National Development and within the commercial real estate industry, the leadership team is uniquely poised to build upon the firm's 40-year legacy of success. This new management structure underscores National Development's commitment to being a best-in-class developer, operator, and investor.

"This leadership framework is the result of extensive, thoughtful planning and reflects our confidence in the team's ability to carry National Development's mission forward," said Ted Tye, Co-Founder and a Managing Partner of National Development. "Brian, Ed, Andrew, Steve, and Charlie are the right leaders to guide us into the next chapter and will continue to deliver value for our investors, partners, and the communities we serve."

Founded over 40 years ago, National Development is one of New England's foremost vertically integrated real estate firms. Over the past 10 years the company has developed or acquired over $7 billion worth of real estate across a diverse range of property types, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, in more than 40 cities and towns in the Northeast. As National Development embarks on this new era, the company remains dedicated to being a thoughtful, innovative and community-minded company.

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm. For over 40 years, Newton, MA-based National Development has been one of the most active real estate firms in the Northeast, shaping communities across the region with a legacy of iconic properties The firm has developed and/or acquired over 35 million SF across a broad range of product types and invests on behalf of its series of fully discretionary funds. For more information, visit natdev.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Swain, National Development

[email protected]

617-650-7978

SOURCE National Development