National Development Secures Approval for 950,000 SF State-of-the-Art Industrial Campus in Hudson, MA

The site on Reed Road is now shovel-ready for industrial users seeking a state-of-the-art facility

HUDSON, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Development, a leading real estate investment, development, and management firm based in Newton, MA, today announced it has received approval from the Town of Hudson for its plans to transform the 148-acre property at 75 Reed Road into a state-of-the-art industrial campus totaling approximately 950,000 SF. Approved in a Town Planning Board meeting on Thursday, April 9, the decision marks a key milestone in advancing the project and introduces a new opportunity for industrial users seeking a state-of-the-art facility.

Rendering courtesy of National Development

In partnership with the Town of Hudson, the project has progressed significantly since its initial announcement in November 2025, including the completion of full site demolition and now permitting. With approvals now secured, National Development will begin marketing the site and engaging prospective tenants, with construction expected to commence upon securing an occupant.

Located less than two miles from I-495 with direct access to the I-290 interchange, the 148-acre property offers a rare combination of scale, infrastructure, and connectivity within Greater Boston's industrial market. As a build-to-suit opportunity, the site provides flexibility within its existing permitting framework to accommodate a range of tenant needs. With flexible industrial zoning, strong utility infrastructure, and robust power capacity, it is well-positioned to support a wide variety of uses, from advanced manufacturing to warehouse distribution and logistics. The site also offers access to an industrial workforce of more than 34,000 within a 30-minute drive and 40 million consumers within a five-hour drive.

In this next phase, National Development will continue advancing efforts to secure a tenant that delivers meaningful community benefits. Once complete, the campus is expected to create new jobs, expand Hudson's tax base, and further solidify its role as an industrial hub driving long-term economic growth.

National Development acquired the property from Intel Corporation in November 2023. Intel leased the property and facilities until May 2025, concluding its more than 25-year tenure as the owner and operator of the research and manufacturing facility, which reached 1.4 million square feet at its peak, in support of its semiconductor fabrication operations. In recent years, Intel gradually wound down its activities at the site.

"We're grateful to the Town of Hudson for its partnership in advancing a shared vision for this site," said Ed Marsteiner, President and Partner at National Development. "With approvals secured, this site represents a rare opportunity to deliver a fully customized industrial campus. Its flexibility, from building configuration to overall site design, allows us to meet the specific operational needs of a wide range of users and create a long-term home for companies looking to grow and innovate."

"This approval reflects the productive and collaborative process between the Town and National Development," said Kristina Johnson, Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Hudson. "The redevelopment of this site will contribute significant new growth revenue for Hudson and ensures the property continues to support the Town's long‑term economic resiliency."

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management company. One of Boston's leading firms for over 40 years, it invests throughout the Northeast, helping to shape communities across the region through a legacy of transformative properties. The firm has earned a reputation for delivering long-term value by thoughtfully navigating complexity through the creativity and deep experience of its team. National Development has developed and/or acquired more than 40 million square feet across a diverse range of property types and manages over $6 billion of assets through a series of fully discretionary real estate investment funds. For more information visit www.natdev.com

Media Contact:

Linda Swain, National Development

[email protected]

617-650-7978

SOURCE National Development