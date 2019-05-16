National Digital Job Fair Aims to Help Employers Fill Record Number of Job Openings and Connect Thousands of Young People to Employment Opportunities

That's why the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative , with support from the Schultz Family Foundation, will stage the spring installment of National Youth #HiringDay, a virtual job fair to help bridge the employment gap by connecting the business needs of employers with the career needs of young job seekers. This week-long event encourages young people across the country to visit HiringDay.org to apply for and secure jobs in their communities. National Youth Hiring Day is designed to empower more Opportunity Youth to unlock a brighter future. The event removes barriers that have historically stopped young people from starting on a path to success and connects them to employers who are invested in the future of Opportunity Youth.

Through a simple, online application, young people will have a chance to get a foot in the door with leading national employers—including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, FedEx, Five Guys, Hilton, Hyatt, Macy's, Nordstrom, SIXT rent a car, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Target and Ulta Beauty—as well as attend place-based job fairs with local community partners and businesses. These on-the-ground training and hiring events in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Phoenix—and at over 45 high schools in 16 states across the country—will offer young people hands-on access to skills training, education services and supports to help them secure—and succeed in—their first jobs.

"Young people thrive when they have opportunity and the supports they need to succeed," said Sheri Schultz, president of the Schultz Family Foundation and founder of the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative and JobLaunch. "National Youth Hiring Day is a way to expand our efforts to link businesses looking to attract and employ entry-level talent with young people who tend to face barriers to landing their first job."

National Youth Hiring Day helps address the barriers young people often experience when applying for jobs. These innovations are available during National Youth Hiring Day and on the broader JobLaunch.org digital platform:

Common Job Application/Inquiry Form —The job search process can be confusing for first-time job seekers, so JobLaunch pioneered the easiest job application ever. The #HiringDay Common Inquiry Form asks young people to answer a few short questions to simultaneously begin the application and interview process with leading companies.

—The job search process can be confusing for first-time job seekers, so JobLaunch pioneered the easiest job application ever. The #HiringDay Common Inquiry Form asks young people to answer a few short questions to simultaneously begin the application and interview process with leading companies. One-on-one Coaching —National Youth Hiring Day offers job seekers one-to-one text support to guide them through the application and hiring process. Through the JobLaunch helpline (text HIRINGDAY to 33-55-77), young people can receive coaching on topics such as applying for a job, what to wear to a job interview, best practices for following up and more—on and after Hiring Day.

—National Youth Hiring Day offers job seekers one-to-one text support to guide them through the application and hiring process. Through the JobLaunch helpline (text HIRINGDAY to 33-55-77), young people can receive coaching on topics such as applying for a job, what to wear to a job interview, best practices for following up and more—on and after Hiring Day. Curated List of Entry Level Jobs —Job seekers can access hundreds of thousands of jobs curated specifically for youth through a job feed powered by Indeed.

—Job seekers can access hundreds of thousands of jobs curated specifically for youth through a job feed powered by Indeed. Youth-f riendly Job Descriptions —A lengthy job description can discourage a young person from applying for a job. To help them navigate the job application process, job results are translated into a few simplified, easy-to-read sentences.

—A lengthy job description can discourage a young person from applying for a job. To help them navigate the job application process, job results are translated into a few simplified, easy-to-read sentences. Vésumé —To help bring the résumé into the 21st century, youth are invited to share up to 60-second vésumés, or video résumés, so they can show employers their potential. Applicants can share something unique about themselves that would benefit a prospective employer via any social platform in addition to their Common Inquiry Form.

—To help bring the résumé into the 21st century, youth are invited to share up to 60-second vésumés, or video résumés, so they can employers their potential. Applicants can share something unique about themselves that would benefit a prospective employer via any social platform in addition to their Common Inquiry Form. Virtual Employer Spotlights—On May 16 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET , @Job_Launch will host a series of lively Twitter chats with participating employers using the hashtag #HiringDay. Twitter chats are scheduled to offer young people a chance to get to know Hiring Day employers better, including the benefit and growth opportunities they offer, what it's like to work for these companies and tips for standing out. For a full schedule of the day's chats, please visit https://www.joblaunch.org/articles/nyhd-employer-twitter-q-a.

"At Hyatt, we care for people so they can be their best, and this purpose extends to our communities where we are deeply committed to connecting unemployed youth with clear pathways to employment," said Malaika Myers, chief human resources officer at Hyatt. "We look forward to participating in National Youth Hiring Day, which is closely aligned with the goals of our global youth hiring program, RiseHY, to raise awareness of the types of roles available in the hospitality industry and create economic opportunities."

"At Macy's, our goal is to provide customers with a great shopping experience and our colleagues are the key to our success," said John Harper, chief store officer at Macy's. "We are excited to engage young people looking to start a promising career in the retail industry through the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative."

"One of our main goals is to encourage young people to join SIXT as the growth opportunities are endless," said Daniel Florence, co-president and COO at SIXT rent a car. "We make training a focal point for our new employees in order to equip them with the tools for success. With entry-level positions at HQ and management opportunities through our Management Trainee Program, young people have many avenues to turn their jobs into careers."

"We are thrilled to be connecting with talented young people through these events and educating them on the possibilities a career in retail and with Ulta Beauty have to offer," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty. "We are proud to be creating jobs and removing barriers to inclusion as we enable fulfilling careers, and we believe this unique initiative brings us steps closer to doing so for hundreds of promising young individuals at this important early stage of their journeys."

JobLaunch is powered by Get Schooled, a national nonprofit organization with a community of more than one million members. Get Schooled recognizes that with one-third of young people opting not to go to college and more than two-thirds of low-income young people working while they are in college, pairing this rising generation with high-quality jobs is paramount.

"Access to supportive entry-level jobs is critical to a young person's future success. High-quality employers offer young people opportunities to refine their communication, time management and team building skills, and the very best will offer them the flexibility and/or financial support to pursue a postsecondary credential," said Carol Rava, senior director of strategy at Get Schooled. "We are excited to partner with the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative, our network of partner schools and these 12 companies to ensure we are supporting young people into their early careers."

For more information on National Youth Hiring Day: Spring '19, please visit HiringDay.org or follow JobLaunch on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

The record number of job openings (7.5 million) is based on an economic news release on May 7, 2019, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

About 100,000 Opportunities Initiative

The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ has built the nation's largest employer-led private sector coalition committed to creating pathways to employment for young people. Coalition companies help launch careers for young people who are just entering the workforce, including full- and part-time work, as well as internships, apprenticeships and on-the-job training. These companies are committed to developing potential in youth who are looking to gain skills that lead to successful careers. Visit 100kOpportunities.org for more information.

About Schultz Family Foundation

The Schultz Family Foundation, established in 1996 by Sheri and Howard Schultz, aims to unlock America's potential, one individual and one community at a time. It creates opportunities for populations facing barriers to success to ensure that their place in life isn't determined by ZIP code, race, religion, gender or sexual identity. Investing in innovative, scalable solutions and partnerships, the Foundation focuses its efforts on two groups with enormous promise: the 4.5 million youth and young adults aged between 16 and 24 who are out of school and out of work, and the 3.8 million post-9/11 veterans and approximately 250,000 service members who transition from active, National Guard or Reserve duty to civilian life each year. Visit SchultzFamilyFoundation.org for more information.

About JobLaunch

JobLaunch is an initiative started by Get Schooled and the Schultz Family Foundation to help Opportunity Youth start down a path of success and self-sufficiency through employment and a solid online support network. The JobLaunch.org digital platform provides motivated young talent with tips and resources, employment opportunities, one-on-one career coaching through a dedicated textline and more. Visit JobLaunch.org for more information.

About Get Schooled

Get Schooled is an award-winning nonprofit organization that engages and motivates students to graduate from high school and succeed in college. With nearly a million members, Get Schooled offers students a range of supports including college advisor text help and digital content. Get Schooled has developed a track record of success because it engages with young Americans using the media, technology and popular culture that are integral parts of their lives. Named a Fast Company "Most Innovative Company" for its use of gamification to inspire and engage young people, Get Schooled was founded in 2010 through a partnership between Viacom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Visit GetSchooled.com for more information.

SOURCE Schultz Family Foundation