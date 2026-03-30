National digital series spotlights evidence-based strategies to achieve type 2 diabetes remission through lifestyle interventions

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine and Content With Purpose launch Project Remission: A Lifestyle Medicine Approach to Type 2 Diabetes, a video series featuring short documentaries, expert interviews, and patient stories highlighting the potential of lifestyle medicine to reshape diabetes care.

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announces the launch of Project Remission: A Lifestyle Medicine Approach to Type 2 Diabetes, a national digital film series developed in partnership with Content With Purpose (CWP). Premiering during a live webinar featuring experts in the field at noon CT today, with the full series also launching digitally, the initiative highlights how evidence-based lifestyle medicine can treat and, in many cases, achieve remission of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Project Remission: A Lifestyle Medicine Approach to Type 2 Diabetes examines how lifestyle medicine is reshaping clinical practice — addressing root causes of disease through a whole-person, evidence-based approach. Speed Speed

At a time when nearly half of U.S. adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes — contributing to $412.9 billion in annual health care costs — the need for scalable, sustainable solutions has never been greater. Lifestyle medicine offers a whole-person, evidence-based clinical framework that addresses the root causes of chronic disease through therapeutic lifestyle interventions.

Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, T2D and obesity. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine — a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, connectedness and avoidance of risky substances — clinicians are trained to deliver prescriptive, evidence-based lifestyle behavior change to treat, reverse and prevent chronic disease.

Project Remission elevates this standard of care by showcasing clinicians, health systems and organizations who are integrating lifestyle medicine into real-world practice settings. Through short-form documentaries featuring actual patients recounting their health journeys, expert interviews and practical implementation insights, the series demonstrates how appropriately dosed lifestyle interventions can support patients in achieving remission of T2D, which, beyond improving clinical outcomes, improves patient satisfaction and provider well-being, provides cost savings, and advances health equity—the Quintuple Aim.

"Too often, chronic disease like type 2 diabetes is managed as a condition that patients must live with indefinitely," ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE, said. "At the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, we believe remission—for type 2 diabetes and many other chronic conditions—should be the North Star outcome guiding care. The strong alignment among our partners involved in this project reflects a shared vision of moving beyond symptom control toward health restoration, extended quality of life and a more sustainable future for patients and health systems alike."

By focusing on modifiable risk factors and taking into consideration upstream drivers of health, lifestyle medicine provides a framework for a redesigned, equitable and high-value health care delivery system.

Max Smith, founder and managing director at Content With Purpose, said, "Project Remission reflects the urgency and opportunity before us. We are honored to collaborate with ACLM to spotlight clinicians, health systems, and patients who are demonstrating that remission of type 2 diabetes is achievable through evidence-based lifestyle interventions and how these people's lives are forever improved. These stories show what is possible when we address the root cause of chronic disease and empower both clinicians and patients with practical, science-backed tools."

The series features contributions from partner organizations, including: AdventHealth, Albertsons Companies, Ardmore Institute of Health, Blue Shield of California, Blue Zones Health, Cecelia Health, Cronometer, Hospital for Special Surgery, Keck Graduate Institute, Kellyn, ModifyHealth, My Viva Inc., National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, Point Loma Narazene University, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and USC School of Medicine Greenville.

Leading experts interviewed include:

Ed J. Stein, PharmD, MPH, DipACLM, consulting pharmacist, Modern Health Goals

Josie Bidwell, DNP, RN, FNP-C, DipACLM, FACLM, professor & clinical director, Department of Preventive Medicine, director, Office of Well-being, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Eduardo J. Sanchez, MD, MPH, FAHA, chief medical officer for prevention, American Heart Association

Mahima Gulati, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, board-certified endocrinologist, UConn Health

Michelle McMacken, MD, FACP, DipABLM, executive director of nutrition and lifestyle medicine, NYC Health + Hospitals

Wayne Dysinger, MD, MPH, DipABLM, FACLM, chief medical officer, Blue Zones Health

In addition to highlighting clinical outcomes, Project Remission explores the implementation models making this work possible, including dedicated lifestyle medicine clinics, interprofessional care delivery teams, group visits and reimbursement strategies that support long-term sustainability. The series also includes a dedicated explainer film clarifying the clinical definition of remission in the context of T2D and how it differs from reversal and disease management, ensuring consistency with evidence-based standards. Three in-depth case studies from the Borinquen Medical Center, the LEADR Program and Florida State University further demonstrate how lifestyle medicine is being applied in diverse care settings to support patients in achieving remission. Together, these components reinforce ACLM's commitment to filling the longstanding gap in lifestyle medicine education across pre- and post-professional training.

"As an endocrinologist, I see how exhausting it is for patients to manage chronic disease like type 2 diabetes through escalating medications, side effects, and mounting financial costs," said Mahima Gulati, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, associate professor of medicine at UConn Health. "Project Remission offers something profoundly different— the possibility of addressing root causes and helping patients move toward remission through sustainable lifestyle change. That message is deeply empowering for patients who want to reclaim agency over their health."

Project Remission will be available to stream beginning March 30, 2026, here.

Health professionals, policymakers, employers and members of the public are encouraged to explore the series and learn how evidence-based lifestyle medicine can transform care for individuals living with T2D.

About ACLM

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the nation's medical professional society advancing the field of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a redesigned, value-based and equitable health care delivery system, essential to achieving the Quintuple Aim and whole-person health. ACLM represents, advocates for, trains, certifies, and equips its members to identify and eradicate the root cause of chronic disease by optimizing modifiable risk factors. ACLM is filling the gaping void of lifestyle medicine in medical education, providing more than 1.2 million hours of lifestyle medicine education to physicians and other health professionals since 2004, while also advancing research, clinical practice and reimbursement strategies.

About CWP

Content With Purpose (CWP) is a strategic content creator that partners with leading member bodies and associations to highlight their industries' contributions to sustainable development. Through compelling storytelling, CWP produces and promotes impactful digital series - featuring short documentaries, interviews, articles, and more - designed to raise awareness, drive change, and promote innovation across key sectors.

The organisation's mission is to communicate hope, opportunity, and solutions - connecting people with ideas that inspire action and collaboration.

As a proud B Corp Certified company and a 1% for the Planet Member, CWP is committed to using business as a force for good.

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine