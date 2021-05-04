National Disability Institute Adds Wil Lewis, Experian Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, to Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Institute (NDI) today announced that Wil Lewis, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Experian North America, has joined the organization's Board of Directors. In his position at Experian, Lewis strives to build on the company's commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, institutionalize inclusive processes as a key to innovation, ensure every employee and key stakeholders feel connected to the organization's culture and that talent represents the communities in which it operates and serves.

Lewis joins a distinguished Board that consists of some of the top leaders in the financial and disability communities. NDI Board members provide guidance and support for the organization's commitment to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families.

"Having a strong and diverse Board culture is vital to National Disability Institute's mission of the economic advancement of people with disabilities," said Thomas Foley, NDI Executive Director. "As we continue to expand the organization's Equity Initiative, leaders like Wil will be instrumental in ensuring that NDI is meeting, and exceeding, our diversity and inclusion goals to produce meaningful and lasting change."

"Individuals with disabilities have the power to change the world. By joining the Board of National Disability Institute, I look forward to continuing my advocacy for people with disabilities and their loved ones so they can achieve their life goals," said Lewis.

Prior to his current position at Experian, Lewis was Diversity & Inclusion Executive and Head of Bank of America's global disability, LGBT+ and military strategies. He also had responsibility for the firm's Global Employee Networks and D&I recognition where he was responsible for 11 networks with more than 350 chapters in 40 countries with 180,000+ memberships. Additionally, Lewis served as a market Human Resources generalist.

Experian North America prides itself on its workplace culture of inclusion and recently received its recertification as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. The company ranks in the top 40 Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance and the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation granted the company a perfect score in its Corporate Equality Index; Experian has been named by Forbes as one of the top 100 Most Innovative Companies in the world.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

