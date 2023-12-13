National Disability Institute and the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® Relaunches Financial Inclusion Essentials

The updated online course provides training on building the financial well-being of people with disabilities.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Institute (NDI) and the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) have officially launched a new version of Financial Inclusion Essentials with grant funding from JPMorgan Chase. The self-paced online course with six modules is designed for financial counselors, financial coaches, disability service providers, and others who want to learn more about building the financial well-being of people with disabilities.

The 15 Financial Inclusion Essentials modules cover a variety of topics, including:

  • Overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
  • Debunking myths and stereotypes about people with disabilities
  • Understanding money management rights and resources
  • Navigating favorable tax credits and services
  • Understanding employment resources for people with disabilities
  • Providing education on major acquisitions
  • Understanding ABLE accounts

"AFCPE Essentials Courses are virtual, on-demand, and affordable, providing training on critical topics to help our professionals provide essential support to those they serve," said Rachael DeLeon, Executive Director, AFCPE. "This course gives people with disabilities the opportunity to improve their financial well-being and allows financial professionals the tools to better their craft and provide excellent service to everyone."

1 in 4 in the U.S. has a disability, and people with disabilities need the same skills as those without disabilities to become financially empowered. They need to learn to complete tasks such as creating a spending plan, using banks to manage their money, and understanding public benefit programs and the disability service system. In addition, many financial counselors are not equipped to meet the needs of clients with disabilities, which is why the Financial Inclusion Essentials course has been widely praised by its over 450 users.

"NDI is pleased to partner with AFCPE to relaunch the Financial Inclusion Essentials course, further building the knowledge and awareness in the field that financial inclusion is possible for all, including people with disabilities," said Thomas Foley, J.D, Executive Director, National Disability Institute. "This updated course is important in helping people with disabilities and their families build a better financial future."

This new version of Financial Inclusion Essentials includes case studies that give real-world, memorable examples, interactives that bring the material to life, and a downloadable compilation of helpful resources. The relaunched course also has a compiled collection of your notes, takeaways from the course, and engaging hands-on activities. In addition, this course now meets ten ethics and practice standards of practice CEUs and two CEUs for Certified Financial Planner (CFP®).

Registration for the Financial Inclusion Essentials course is open and available at https://www.afcpe.org/certification-and-training/financial-inclusion-essentials/, and you can contact AFCPE ([email protected]) for special pricing for groups of 10 or more.

About National Disability Institute
National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development, and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance, and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on X: @NatDisability.

About AFCPE
The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE) ensures the highest integrity of the financial counseling profession by certifying, connecting, and supporting diverse professionals. Our comprehensive certification programs represent the gold standard for financial counseling, coaching, and education, including the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®) certification, which is accredited by NCCA and nationally recognized by CFPB and the Department of Defense. Visit www.afcpe.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Kate Ryan, [email protected], (740) 525-7433

SOURCE AFCPE

