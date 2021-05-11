National Disability Institute Receives Prestigious Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Award

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has announced National Disability Institute (NDI) as a recipient of its Neighborhood Builders award in recognition of the organization's work dedicated to the financial health and well-being of people with disabilities and their families. NDI was selected as one of four recipients of Bank of America's prestigious Neighborhood Builders grant for 2021. The Neighborhood Builders program provides high-impact nonprofits with a unique combination of leadership development, $200,000 in flexible funding, a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and the opportunity to access capital. It has been recognized as the nation's largest philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership development.

"NDI is deeply honored to receive this award from Bank of America," said Thomas Foley, Executive Director, National Disability Institute. "We thank Bank of America for recognizing NDI's commitment to equity and financial inclusion for all people with disabilities. The Neighborhood Builders award will allow us to expand our Equity Initiative, with a focus on Black, Indigenous and Latinx disability communities, that includes training and technical assistance, convenings, research and pilot programs."

"Bank of America was NDI's very first funder and this remarkable partnership has continued for the last 16 years," said Michael Morris, Founder of the organization. "Bank of America has shared with us a common vision for building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. This unwavering support has been a key factor in NDI becoming the recognized leader in advancing financial health and economic security for the disability community."

"We recognize that nonprofits are critical to advancing solutions to some of the complex challenges we face as a community," said Kerry Sullivan, President, Bank of America Charitable Foundation. "In addition to connecting our longtime partner, NDI, to funding and leadership development as a national Neighborhood Builder, we will also highlight NDI's important work around inclusion – enabling individuals with disabilities to participate fully in our economy."

The most financially vulnerable population in America is the group of individuals that live at the intersection of disability, race and ethnicity. The NDI report, FINANCIAL INEQUALITY: Disability, Race and Poverty in America, points out that race is linked to both poverty and disability. Black Americans have lower incomes and poorer health outcomes than white Americans. Lower employment rates may be the result of factors including racial discrimination, level of education and/or the economic characteristics of a community.

For more than 16 years, the Neighborhood Builders program has partnered with more than 1,300 nonprofits across the country to create greater impact in local communities and better prepare for the future. The program provides the tools and resources necessary to develop stronger strategic plans, chart a succession plan, navigate through tough economic times and enhance funding opportunities. Since 2004 through Neighborhood Builders, Bank of America has invested more than $260 million in 50 communities for local programming and leadership development for nearly 2,600 nonprofit leaders.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

