National Disaster Resilience Conference to Convene Nations's Experts - Agenda Now Available

Now in its 25th year, the event will bring together private and public sector leaders, nationally- recognized engineers, meteorologists, practitioners, risk communicators, scientists, and trade professionals to share best practices and create innovative solutions.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC23) is pleased to announce the dynamic 2023 agenda featuring disaster safety and resilience experts is now available. The conference will take place from November 6-8 in Clearwater Beach, FL.

Hosted by the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), this year's conference will gather leading professionals, researchers, policymakers, and community stakeholders to delve into the latest strategies, technologies, and solutions to save lives and reduce property losses in earthquake, flood, hurricane, tornado, and wildfire events.

"The best and most creative problem solvers in our movement have been coming to NDRC for 25 years to share, innovate, and collaborate about how science, policy, practice, and engineering can drive improvement," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "This year's gathering will continue that tradition as we showcase new tools like AI, innovative response programs, better data, and new partnerships to tackle the devastating human and accelerating economic costs of disasters."

Some of the NDRC23 presenters include the following:

  • Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO - FLASH
  • Dr. Anne Cope, Chief Engineer - Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety
  • Katie Dailinger, Project Director, Local Infrastructure Hub - National League of Cities
  • Matt Devitt, Chief Meteorologist - Wink News, Ft Myers, FL
  • Matt Dusa, VP, Innovative Practices - Global Medical Response
  • Edward Laatsch, Chief, Building Science Branch - FEMA
  • Marc Levitan, Ph.D., F.SEI, Lead Research Engineer for the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program - National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Bryan Masters, SVP Business Performance - Chloeta
  • Jamie Rhome, Deputy Director - National Hurricane Center
  • Clark Woodward, Founder and CEO - RedZone

A complete list of speakers and presenters is available here.

A Leadership Voices: Media and Weather roundtable discussion will explore meteorologists' critical role in disaster resilience. Panelists include:

  • Jim Cantore*, Meteorologist & Co-Host of America's Morning Headquarters - The Weather Channel
  • Matthew Cappucci, Meteorologist - MyRadar, Capital Weather Gang, and FOX5 DC
  • Matt Devitt, Chief Meteorologist - Wink News, Ft Myers, FL
  • Amy Freeze, Meteorologist - FOX Weather
  • Alex Garcia, Chief Meteorologist - KABB-TV, San Antonio, TX
  • Dr. Rick Knabb, Hurricane Expert & Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel
  • Erica López, Meteorologist - MyRadar
  • Jamie Rhome, Deputy Director - National Hurricane Center
  • Erik Salna, Meteorologist and Associate Director of Education and Outreach - FIU Extreme Events Institute
  • Mark Taylor, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships - MyRadar, will serve as the moderator.

*Invited

Registration:

Early bird registration is open until September 8. Secure your spot today to take advantage of discounted rates. For more information and to see the full agenda, visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org.

Our Sponsors:

Titanium Sponsor - USAA

Gold Sponsors - International Code Council, Lowe's, and Renew Financial

Silver Sponsors - Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Zip System Sheathing and Tape

Bronze Sponsors - Floodproofing.com, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, Nan McKay and Associates, Inc., and Simpson Strong-Tie

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

