National Disaster Resilience Conference to Open November 20

Three-day event features the National Hurricane Center Director, meteorologists, federal and nonprofit leaders, engineers, practitioners, scientists, and trade professionals.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC24), presented by the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), opens on Wednesday, November 20, in Clearwater Beach amid urgent discussions surrounding the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the conference will unite the leading voices in the disaster resilience movement to address the critical need for stronger building codes, innovative policies, and advanced technologies to reduce the risk of destruction from all types of hazards.

Register today to join resilience experts for panels on key topics such as Innovative Technologies in Residential Construction for Enhanced Disaster Resilience: The New Industrial Revolution, Emerging Public-Private Partnerships Advancing Building Codes, What Do We Mean by Wildfire Resilience? Reimagining the Path to a Sustainable Future, Addressing the Urgent Need for Skilled Trades Professionals Post-Disaster, and more.

Rick Knabb, PhD, Hurricane Expert and Tropical Program Manager – The Weather Channel, will moderate the Leadership for a Resilient Future CEO Roundtable. The discussion will address critical issues, including the integration of advanced technologies into disaster preparedness strategies, the importance of public-private partnerships, and innovative policy advocacy aimed at strengthening building codes.

Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO – FLASH

Jeff Czajkowski, PhD, Director, Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR) – National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)/FLASH Board Advisor

Dan Dunmoyer, President and CEO – California Building Industry Association

Natalie Enclade, PhD, Executive Director – BuildStrong America

Bryan Koon, President and CEO – IEM/FLASH Board Director

Roy Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer – Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

Dominic Sims, CBO, Chief Executive Officer – International Code Council/FLASH Board Director

*invited

"Next month, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement to explore the science, policies, and tools that save lives and protect homes in disaster events," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO of the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). "Major disasters like Hurricane Helene trigger long-term recovery efforts that can span years or even decades. At NDRC24, we have a unique chance to advance and refine resilient building practices before the next disaster strikes."

Additional featured speakers will address earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires and provide the latest information available regarding Hurricane Helene.

JulieAnna Anastassatos, Senior Director, Wildfire – Verisk

Chad Berginnis, CFM, Executive Director – Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM)

Michael Brennan, PhD, Director – National Hurricane Center

Brian Blake, Executive Director – Central United States Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC)

Mittie Cannon, PhD, Founder and CEO – Power UP Inc.

Betsy Conway, Director – Lowe's Foundation

Anne Cope, PhD, PE, Chief Engineer – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS)

, PhD, PE, Chief Engineer – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) Ed Laatsch, PE, Director, Planning, Safety & Building Science Division, FIMA Risk Management Directorate – FEMA

Eric Letvin , Deputy Assistant Administrator, Mitigation – FEMA

Forrest Masters, PhD, PE, Professor and Interim Dean of Engineering – University of Florida/FLASH Board Director

Ryan McMahon, Director and General Manager, Manufacturing Informed Design – Autodesk

Michele Steinberg, Wildfire Division Director – National Fire Protection Association

Cathy Tyler, Director of Accreditation and Workforce Development – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)

Leah Wiggs, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs – Renew Financial

The full agenda and complete speaker list are available here.

Visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org for more information.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

