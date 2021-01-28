National Diversity Council Launches Multi-State Virtual DiversityFIRST™ Certified Diversity Professional (CDP) Certification Program

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, National Diversity Council's DiversityFIRST™ program graduated its inaugural class of 23 Certified Diversity Professionals (CDPs) and to date, have graduated over 700.

This year, the DiversityFIRST™ Certified Diversity Professionals (CDP) program will be offered virtually in 24 cities across the United States:

Philadelphia, PA - February 8 - 12, 2021

- Cincinnati, OH - February 22 - 26, 2021

- Newark, NJ - March 8 - 12, 2021

Click here for additional dates and a virtual location nearest you: http://diversitycertificationprogram.org/sessions/2021-2

Graduates of the program are recognized as a National Diversity Council Certified Diversity Professional (NDCCDP).

The National Diversity Council has gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure that our graduates receive the finest, timeliest, and most relevant knowledge available in the evolving Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) field. Our mission is to prepare you to create and implement highly successful D&I strategies for organizational excellence that give you and your organization a competitive edge in today's global marketplace.

However, that is only part of our mission. You will also expand your horizon with the knowledge you acquire, the new colleagues you meet, and the experience you gain.

Upon completion of the 5-day program, participants will:

Recognize diversity and inclusion as drivers of business success and employee engagement in the 21st-century workplace.

Possess a broad range of knowledge and skills to perform at a high level as D&I professionals and bring value to their organizations.

Gain access to a reputable and reliable community of professionals through the DiversityFIRST™ Graduate Network to encourage continued learning as the D&I field evolves.

Enhance credibility with the National Diversity Council's CDP designation to positively impact professional growth.

To register and learn more about the National Diversity Council's DiversityFIRST™ program, please visit the website at: www.diversitycertificationprogram.org

Media Contact:

Jennifer L. Payne

[email protected]

(313) 451-5800

