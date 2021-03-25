National Diversity Council Recognizes Logicalis Executives as Leading Women in Technology and Business

Brandtneris was named to the National Diversity Council's Power 50 list, which recognizes C-suite leaders from top establishments who favorably impact the diversity within their departments, companies and communities. As Chief Financial Officer, Brandtneris is responsible for maintaining the day-to-day fiscal management and controls for Logicalis US, including the executive direction and oversight of finance, accounting, tax and IT functions, as well as the company's banking and auditing relationships.

In addition, Brandtneris serves as the executive sponsor of the company's diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives in the US, and represents Logicalis US in the organization's global D&I efforts. She works closely with the executive team to ensure D&I remains at the forefront of Logicalis' strategy. She has spoken on a number of panels about her experiences as a working woman and mother, and is a strong advocate and mentor to others.

Saltzman was named as one of National Diversity Council's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. An accomplished leader who contributes to organizational growth and strategic direction, Saltzman also serves as a role model to other women in the industry. As SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Logicalis US, Saltzman provides leadership, strategy and direction to the company. She also oversees all legal activities including compliance and regulatory affairs, and serves as a collaborative business partner and trusted advisor to Logicalis' senior management and executive leadership. She has a strong reputation advising companies from startups to large, multi-national companies, helping them to achieve growth objectives and maximize value.

Saltzman is also a dedicated mentor both within and outside of the organization. In January 2020, she became executive sponsor and a board member of Women of Logicalis, an employee resource group. Later in the year, she was named to the board of Legal Momentum, the Women's Legal Defense and Education Fund. In addition, for the past five years Saltzman has been a mentor with iMentor, an organization that partners with high schools to mentor and empower first-generation students from low-income communities to graduate high school and succeed in college. She also served on the New York Board of Advisors of iMentor for two years.

"The National Diversity Council's recognition of Sally and Nancy reinforces what we at Logicalis already know: their leadership is essential to our organization," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "Their contributions to Logicalis are immeasurable, as is their dedication to serving as true Architects of Change™ both for our industry and the communities they serve. I congratulate Sally and Nancy on these truly well-deserved honors."

The National Diversity Council is a non-partisan 501-c3 organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity and inclusion. The national organization supports statewide and regional affiliates, which foster an understanding of diversity and inclusion as a dynamic strategy for business success and community well-being through various initiatives.

