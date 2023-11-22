"NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA" TO DELIVER 2023's BEST IN SHOW CANINE THANKSGIVING DAY IN 22nd HOLIDAY SPECIAL ON NBC

News provided by

National Dog Show Presented by Purina

22 Nov, 2023, 11:34 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC's Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®," will crown one of the sport's great show dogs as Best in Show on Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023, bringing canine competition and holiday family entertainment to millions for the 22nd straight year.

Continue Reading

The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event airs from 12-2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day.  The broadcast is seen annually by an estimated total audience of over 20 million in what has become an American holiday tradition.  An encore presentation will also air in primetime on Sat., Nov. 26, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT/MT; check local listings).

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is hosted by John O'Hurley ("Seinfield," "Dancing with the Stars") and expert analyst David Frei, one of America's foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and tennis analyst Mary Carillo joins as sideline reporter for a broadcast.

As a featured part of the two-hour special, Purina's Thanksgiving's Top Dog contest culminates with viewers able to vote during the broadcast for consumer entries submitted via social media in November. Fans can vote for one of the five finalists at ThanksgivingsTopDog.com on Thanksgiving Day during the telecast from 12 p.m. ET – 4:59:58 p.m. ET while the two-hour special is airing across the country. No purchase necessary. Contest ends 11-23-23. For Official Rules, visit ThanksgivingTopDog.com.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will simulcast on Peacock and be available via NBC Sports online at NBCsports.com, or through the NBC Sports app, which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

NBC's digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best in Show. NBCSports.com and NationalDogShow.com will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the broadcast at www.NationalDogShow.com.

SOURCE National Dog Show Presented by Purina

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.