National Dry Shampoo Day Is Sunday, March 10th

Recognizing that with the beginning of Daylight Savings Time women lose an hour of the sleep they need to take on the day, leaving less time to spend on one's hair, Klorane selected March 10 th to put the spotlight on their iconic Dry Shampoo formulas and the can-do women who depend on them to speed up their morning hair care routines.

As for the inspiration behind this year's campaign, Flam notes, "We're excited to showcase the powerful stories of six high-achieving women and how they run their world in a special video we've created. Their stories include how Klorane Dry shampoo saves them time every morning. These women consider Klorane Dry shampoo as their 'secret weapon' for cleansing, volumizing and styling hair between regular shampoos. Being discriminating shoppers, they also appreciate that all of our Dry shampoo formulas are vegan, hypoallergenic, paraben-, sulfate- and sodium chloride-free." The video as well as a slide show of additional stories from inspirational women is live on https://www.kloraneusa.com/national-dry-shampoo-day.

To promote National Dry Shampoo Day and Klorane's annual #DryShampooAuthority campaign, Klorane is partnering with key social media influencers to bring awareness to the initiative and celebrate the occasion with surround sound, using the hashtags #DryShampooAuthority and #NationalDryShampooDay. The brand will also partner with retailers, including Sephora, Ulta and Bluemercury, for special in-store events and promotions and will collaborate with luxury lifestyle brand Morgan Lane through a digital partnership.

Klorane's complete collection of Dry shampoo is available in two plant-based formulas:

Oat milk for all hair types

– Dry shampoo with Oat milk

– Dry shampoo with Oat milk – natural tint – for darker shades of hair

– Dry shampoo with Oat milk – non-aerosol – eco-friendly, loose powder

Nettle for oily hair

– Dry shampoo with Nettle

– Dry shampoo with Nettle – natural tint – for darker shades of hair

"We take great pride in our leadership in the dry shampoo category and our success in bringing innovations to market with a wide range of options to meet consumers' individual needs," says Flam.

In 1971, Klorane began a revolution in the hair care category with the launch of its first Dry shampoo. The intent was to help new mothers in hospitals who had just given birth. The oil-absorbing powder was unique in that it absorbed oil and cleaned hair without a drop of water. Since igniting the dry shampoo phenomena, Klorane Dry shampoo has become the most-awarded dry shampoo and a cult favorite among top A-list hairstylists and celebrities.

For more information about Klorane, visit kloraneusa.com and follow @kloraneusa on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

