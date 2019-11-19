National E coli Lawyer Investigates Maryland E coli Outbreak and Chicken Caesar Salad From Sam's Club--Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad Linked

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National E coli lawyer Jory Lange investigates an E coli outbreak linked to chicken Caesar salads sold at Sam's Clubs. 7 people in Maryland have been infected with E coli after eating Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad purchased at Sam's Clubs.

"You can't taste, smell, or see E coli. A chicken Caesar salad that is tainted with E coli will taste, smell, and look just like a healthy salad. That's the scary thing about this outbreak. As a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the salads you buy are safe. That's why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national E coli food poisoning attorney Jory Lange.

Compensation for E Coli

Those who contracted E coli infections after eating Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad from Sam's Club may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for E coli compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

About the Maryland E coli Outbreak Linked to Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad From Sam's Club

At least one person has been hospitalized and seven people infected with E coli O157:H7 from chicken Caesar Salads from Sam's Clubs. All seven people ate Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad from Sam's Clubs in Maryland. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported in this E coli outbreak.

The Maryland Department of Health advises consumers to not eat Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad #255406963, "Best By" date Oct. 31, 2019. Testing of unopened salad purchased by one of the patients identified the presence of E. coli O157 in the romaine lettuce. In addition to Sam's Club, these salad bowls are distributed to many other retailers.

About The Lange Law Firm

When corporations sell food contaminated with E coli, E coli lawyer Jory Lange helps the families who have been harmed. One of the nation's leading E coli food poisoning lawyers, Jory has helped families from Maryland to New York, California to Florida, and in states across the nation.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

candess@jorylange.com

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.makefoodsafe.com

