National E coli Lawyer Investigates Wisconsin E coli Outbreak

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National E coli lawyer Jory Lange investigates an E coli outbreak in Wisconsin. At least 20 people in Wisconsin have been infected with E. coli. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe form of acute kidney failure. The source remains a mystery. Some are asking if lettuce could be the cause.

"You can't taste, smell, or see E coli. Food that is tainted with E coli will taste, smell, and look just like healthy food. That's the scary thing about this outbreak. As a consumer, sometimes there's nothing you can do to tell whether the foods you buy are actually safe. That's why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national E coli food poisoning attorney Jory Lange.

About the Wisconsin E coli Outbreak--Lettuce Again?

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has seen a "significant increase" in E. coli across Wisconsin. 20 cases have been reported. 3 cases involve children. At least one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), an acute form of kidney failure.

An infectious disease doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Dr. Larry Lutwick, has seen 3 cases of E coli recently. Dr. Lutwick believes they may have come from contaminated lettuce.

"In two of the three cases they suspected it was from a salad or salad ingredient," Lutwick said.

