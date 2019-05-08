National Economic University chooses Everest Networks Access Points to support $155M USD World Bank strategic e-learning initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Economics University (NEU) in Vietnam upgraded its University Library Wi-Fi network to support an expanding e-learning initiative financed in part by a $155M USD World Bank International Development Association program. After an exhaustive vetting process, Everest Networks' access points (AP) were selected for the installation as partner HD Telecom of North America Inc. installed 30 High Density Wi-Fi APs to support an estimated 600,000 students with access to over 27,000 lectures and e-learning resources in the digital library.

"We are thrilled to be working with Everest as their Wi-Fi solution provides the fastest wireless and showed superior performance in our trials. This was a critical issue to solve for International School of Management and Economics (ISME) of National Economics University as wireless is the backbone of our strategic e-learning initiative," said Dean of the ISME Dr. Dong Xuan Dam. "Everest and their local partner HD Telecom, made the entire process really easy and our students and lecturers are in for a real treat."

National Economics University chose Everest Networks' APs to cover their 175,000 sq.ft. library and ISME floor due to its ability to handle increasing bandwidths to support their growing demand for e-learning programs. Phase 1 of the installation maximized coverage and speed while only requiring 28 High-Density Indoor APs (1004WRi and 1002Oi) and 2 High-Density Outdoor APs (1004WRe), which is fewer APs than the industry standard for an installation of this size. HD Telecom of North America Inc. was able to complete the installation in half the time, resulting in less disruption at the facility and a significant cost savings.

"The library at NEU is a critical part of the infrastructure of the university but had added significance because of the e-learning initiative Vietnam is spearheading thanks to the World Bank," said Mr. Vincent Pham, CEO at HD Telecom Inc. "Everest is the most recent and innovative WLAN technology company to emerge from Silicon Valley. Providing the University with the best Wi-Fi service was clearly something we were proud to do. Everest, having recognized early on the growing connectivity demands and data streaming needs of people today, designed their products and systems to meet the demand we are now seeing in many of our customers' sites. With so many cloud service applications driving the data frenzy we see on smartphones, it's clear a new approach to WLAN is needed. We feel Everest's Access Points are a perfect match for our customer, being able to provide the required coverage with fewer APs, deliver the fastest throughput, and reduce the total system cost."

High-Density APs are the industry's response to the ever-connected consumer with multiple devices. As more facilities evaluate Everest Networks WLAN system, Everest is fast becoming the industry's gold standard for quality Wi-Fi. Featuring four 802.11 ac Wave 2 compliant radios in each of their High-Density APs, Everest triples the wireless throughput compared to conventional enterprise-class offerings. Everest also pairs radio resources with patented, highly directional, AI-controlled SpotLight antenna systems, creating ideal conditions for effective MIMO and MU-MIMO communications and delivering high user speed.

International Development Association (IDA): The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today US$155 million in financing to strengthen the research, teaching, and institutional capacity of three autonomous universities and improve the management of Vietnam's higher education system. More than 150,000 students and 3,900 members of faculty will benefit from the investments for Vietnam's National University of Agriculture, the University of Science and Technology in Hanoi, and the Industry University of Ho Chi Minh City. Some 600,000 students and 27,000 lecturers from other higher education institutions will also broaden their learning resources by gaining access to a digital library at the National Economics University.

About Everest Networks:

Venture-funded Everest Networks launched their industry leading High-Density (HD) Wi-Fi solution in 2017 and achieved outstanding success in their first year by securing key reference sites such as Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Everest Networks' solution addresses today's most pressing HD issues such as; high user engagement, high network capacity, and fast throughput, whilst delivering a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). This makes Everest Networks Wi-Fi the platform of choice for venues such as stadiums, arenas, convention centers, shopping malls, transport hubs, auditoriums, campuses, and smart cities.

About HD Telecom:

TELECOMMUNICATION SOLUTION AND SERVICE PROVIDER

HD Telecom lnc. is an Internet, phone, TV, and security solution provider, specializing in VOIP phone systems, High Speed Internet services, IPTV service, and cutting-edge Security products and solutions. HD Telecom Inc. also provides High Density Wi-Fi solutions for hospitality and education customers, and events , committing to deliver each customers' satisfaction.

