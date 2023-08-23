National Education Equity Lab Recognizes Students from Historically Under-Resourced High Schools for Top Performance in College Courses

National nonprofit's Spring 2023 Honor Society recognizes hundreds of high school students who have excelled in college credit-bearing courses from the nation's top universities

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), an education justice nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between high school and college for students from historically marginalized, low-income communities, today announced the inductees selected for its Spring 2023 Honor Society.

The scholars, who hail from 56 historically under-resourced school districts around the country, performed in the top 20 percent of all scholars nationwide taking dual-credit Ed Equity Lab courses from universities including: Howard University, Stanford University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Cornell University, Brown University, Spelman College, Barnard College at Columbia University, and Arizona State University. This semester featured new courses including Spelman's "The Education of Black Girls," an international relations course from Georgetown, and the University of Pennsylvania's groundbreaking Grit Lab course taught by Dr. Angela Duckworth.

"Every semester, hundreds of scholars in Ed Equity Lab courses across the country prove that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Their success in professor-led courses from the top colleges in the United States is a testament to the fact that learners from all backgrounds have what it takes to succeed in higher education and beyond," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Equity Lab. "We're grateful for the collaboration of our high school and university partners, and honored to recognize these students for their brilliance, determination, and enthusiasm for learning."

Scholars in this year's Honor Society will be recognized in a ceremony today, Wednesday, August 23, featuring scholars and their families, university professors, high school teachers, district leaders, members of the National Education Equity Lab board, and Founder and CEO Leslie Cornfeld. For more information or to RSVP to attend the ceremony, contact Laura Moore at [email protected] .

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, an Ed Equity Lab board member, called this effort "game changing" for students, saying, "Democratizing access to higher education in our nation has never been more critical. Efforts like this help us do just that."

The National Education Equity Lab is an education justice nonprofit that aims to democratize access to college by partnering with top colleges and universities to offer actual college credit-bearing courses in teacher-led Title 1 high school classrooms across the country. Participating students gain the opportunity to take actual college courses from top professors, with weekly live discussions led by university teaching fellows, co-taught by teachers at their high schools. Scholars earn widely transferable college credits and a transcript from the offering institution upon successful completion. Starting in 2019 with a single Harvard humanities course in 25 high schools, the Lab has now served nearly 15,000 students in 134 cities across 30 states, and aims to offer this opportunity in all eligible underserved high schools in the nation.

"Working with the Equity Lab to broaden the opportunities and access to HBCUs for our students has been a monumental step in a much needed direction," said Dawn Wylke, Principal of Lockport City High School in New York. "We look forward to future collaborations!"

"Our unique collaboration speaks to our shared passion and commitment to creating opportunities for students who would not otherwise have them," said Cortney Richardson, CEO of Peer Power Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee. "We believe in the students of Memphis, and we know that they can compete on whatever stage they have access to."

We congratulate the following districts and high schools across the nation for having the highest-performing high-school-in-college scholars in the nation, who are recognized as National Education Equity Lab Honor Society Scholars for top performance in the nation in college courses from selective universities:

New York City Dept. of Education scholars recognized from 46 high schools;

scholars recognized from 46 high schools; Miami-Dade County Public Schools scholars from 19 high schools;

scholars from 19 high schools; Los Angeles Unified School District scholars from 7 high schools;

scholars from 7 high schools; Newark Public Schools scholars from 4 high schools

Arizona

American Charter Schools Foundation

Desert Hills High School, Principal Miller



South Pointe High School, Principal McGill

Phoenix Union High School District

Maryvale High School, Principal Doherty

California

Birmingham Community Charter High School

Birmingham Community Charter High School, Principal Bennett

Compton Unified School District

Compton Early College High School, Principal Maddox

Inglewood Unified School District

City Honors International Prep School, Principal Araya



Inglewood High School, Principal Tate



Morningside High School, Principal Cain

KIPP San Jose

KIPP San Jose , Principal Võ

, Principal Võ Los Angeles Unified School District

Huntington Park Senior High School, Principal Garibaldi



Marquez High School of Social Studies, Principal Boswell

of Social Studies, Principal Boswell

San Pedro Senior High School, Principal Aubele



Santee Education Complex, Principal Ruiz



Thomas Jefferson High School , Principal Johnson

, Principal Johnson

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences, Principal Hanock



Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, Principal Verbera

Lynwood Unified School District

Lynwood High School , Principal Gonzalez

, Principal Gonzalez Visalia Unified School District

Mount Whitney High School, Principal Aguilar

Colorado

Colorado Springs School District 11

Odyssey Early College Career Options, Principal Miller

Denver Public Schools

Bruce Randolph School , Principal Valdez

, Principal Valdez

Montbello High School, Principal Lynch



North High School, Principal Echevarria

Connecticut

Amistad Academy District

Achievement First Amistad High School, Principal Obas

Manchester School District

Manchester High School, Principal Miner

Waterbury Public Schools

Virtual Academy @ Waterbury Public Schools, Principal Eckler

Florida

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

American Senior High School, Principal Papp



Booker T Washington High School, Principal Lawrence



Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School, Principal Ramirez



Homestead Senior High School, Principal Louis



Miami Central Senior High School, Principal Sands



Miami Coral Park Senior High School, Principal Weiner



Miami Jackson Senior High School, Principal Turner



Miami Norland Senior High School, Principal Gaines-Miller



Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Principal Tate-Wyche



Miami Senior High School, Principal Valdes



Miami Southridge Senior High, Principal Miret



Miami Springs Senior High, Principal Gonzalez



Miami Sunset Senior High School, Principal Lux



North Miami Beach Senior High School, Principal Milliken



North Miami Senior High School, Principal Stewart



South Dade Senior High School, Principal De Armas



South Miami Senior High School, Principal Penton



Southwest Miami Senior High School, Principal Bulnes



Westland Hialeah Senior High School, Principal Handal

Orange County Public Schools

Colonial High School, Principal Reussow



Oak Ridge High School , Principal Alvarado

, Principal Alvarado River City Science Academy

River City Science Academy, Principal Kuvatov

SEED Miami

The SEED School of Miami , Principal Locke

Georgia

Henry County Schools

McDonough High School , Principal Blasingame

, Principal Blasingame

Stockbridge High School , Principal Thornton

, Principal Thornton

Woodland High School, Principal Jackson

Hawaii

Hawaii Department of Education

Waipahu High School, Principal Sheets

Illinois

Chicago Public Schools

Legal Prep, Principal Finklestein



Urban Prep Charter Academy for Young Men - Englewood , Principal Mahone

- , Principal Mahone Thornton Fractional District 215

Thornton Fractional North High School, Principal Rucinski



Thornton Fractional South High School, Principal Gourley

Indiana

Indianapolis Public Schools

Crispus Attucks High School , Principal Franklin

Kansas

Topeka Public Schools

Topeka High School, Principal Dick



Topeka West High School, Principal Buckendorff

Louisiana

Collegiate Academies

Abramson Sci Academy, Principal McElligott



George Washington Carver High School , Principal Bryant

, Principal Bryant St. Landry Parish School Board

Opelousas Senior High School, Principal Clark

Massachusetts

Springfield Public Schools

Duggan Academy, Principal Snow

Michigan

Pontiac City School District

International Technology Academy, Asst. Principal Sturgis

Minnesota

St. Paul Public School District

Open World Learning Community, Principal Gundale

Mississippi

Jackson Public School District

Jim Hill High School , Principal Brown

New Jersey

Jersey City Public Schools

Infinity Institute, Principal Dobson



Liberty High School , Principal Grazilla

, Principal Grazilla

McNair Academic High School, Principal Macagnano

KIPP Newark

KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy, Principal Lewis



KIPP Newark Lab High School, Principal Burroughs

Newark Public Schools

Arts High School, Principal De Nose



Central High School, Principal Mitchell



Newark School of Data Science & Information Technology, Principal Sumney



University High School, Principal Flournoy

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology, Principal Coskun

Uncommon Schools Newark

North Star Academy Charter School, Principal Mann

New Mexico

Albuquerque Public Schools

South Valley Academy, Principal Perea

New York

Brentwood Union Free School District

Brentwood High School , Principal Dulin

, Principal Dulin Coney Island Preparatory Public Charter School

Coney Island Prep High School, Asst. Principal Behan

KIPP NYC

KIPP NYC College Prep High School, Principal Samuels

Lockport City School District

Lockport High School, Principal Wylke

New Visions for Public Schools

New Visions Charter High School For The Humanities IV, Principal Kehn

New York City Department of Education

07X427 Community School for Social Justice, Principal Runco



A-Tech High School, Principal Harris



Academy For Conservation and the Environment, Principal Mazzola



Academy for Young Writers, Principal Brown



All City Leadership Secondary School (32K554), Principal Rivera



Boys And Girls High School, Principal Harrison



Bronx High School of Business, Principal Bajana Vega



Bronx International High School, Principal Vega Vargas



Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice, Principal Hernandez



Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance (BAGF), Principal Darbee



Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School, Principal Newman



Brooklyn Lab High School, Principal Henry



Crotona International High School, Principal Ratra



Cultural Academy for the Arts and Sciences, Principal Alexis



DeWitt Clinton HS, Principal Orbe



Digital Arts and Cinema Technology High School, Principal Meconi



Flushing International High School, Principal Hesseltine



Frank McCourt High School, Principal Salzberg



Frederick Douglass Academy II, Principal Owusu Afriyie



Frederick Douglass Academy III Secondary School, Principal Carlos



Gotham Professional Arts Academy, Principal Michelin



Grover Cleveland High School , Principal Pascente

, Principal Pascente

High School for Arts and Technology, Principal Garzaniti



High School for Service & Learning, Principal Farkas



High School for Teaching and the Professions, Principal Hernandez



Information Technology High School, Principal Woods-Powell



Long Island City High School, Principal Selenikas



Manhattan Village Academy, Principal White



Martin van Buren High School, Principal Nettleford



Mathematics, Science Research and Technology High School, Principal Thompson-Young



Morris Academy for Collaborative Studies, Principal Field Dennis



Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, Principal Dubei



M.S. 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology, Principal Downs



Origins High School, Principal Kammerman



Pan American International High School, Principal Velez



Pathways College Preparatory School, Principal Haseley



Richmond Hill High School, Principal Ganesh



Rockaway Collegiate High School, Principal Ali



Science Skills Center High School, Principal McGregor



South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School 07X221, Principal Flanagan



The College Academy, Principal Sigerson



The Facing History School, Principal Panagot



Urban Assembly of Music and Art, Principal Vural



Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management (UASEM), Principal Bility



The Young Women's Leadership School of Queens, Principal Panday



Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, Principal Rochowicz

Sewanhaka Central High School District

Elmont Memorial High School, Principal Dougherty

South Bronx Community Charter High School

South Bronx Community Charter High School, Principal Clemente

The Charter High School for Law and Social Justice

The Charter High School for Law and Social Justice, Principal Burke

North Carolina

Lincoln Charter School

Lincoln Charter School-Lincolnton Campus, Principal Kelly

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia City School District

George Washington High School , Principal Thompson

, Principal Thompson

Olney High School , Principal Roth

Rhode Island

Highlander

Highlander Secondary Charter School, Principal Pabst

South Carolina

Charleston County School District

Burke High School, Principal Swinton

Tennessee

Peer Power Foundation

Peer Power Foundation, Dr. Marygrace Hemme

Texas

El Paso Independent School District

Bowie High School, Principal Gandarilla



Irvin High School , Principal Stives

, Principal Stives KIPP Texas

KIPP East End High School, Principal Carias

Washington, DC

Capital City Public Charter School

Capital City Public Charter School, Principal Reaves

Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools

Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools - Parkside High School Campus, Principal Van Pelt

- Parkside High School Campus, Principal District of Columbia Public Schools

H.D. Woodson High School , Principal Massey

, Principal Massey Friendship Public Charter Schools

Friendship Collegiate Academy, Principal Jones

