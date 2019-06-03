National Employee Benefits Consultancy Rebrands to Better Define Its Mission and Values Serving a Growing Client Base

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannockburn, Illinois-based Employee Benefits Consulting Group (EBCG) is rebranding its name and identity as Vertus, a move the group says better defines the character and ongoing mission of the rapidly growing employee benefits consultancy.

"We chose the name Vertus because it stands for strength, knowledge and a commitment to do good for the people we serve," said Vertus CEO and Managing Principal Mike Malouf. "The name more clearly says who we are and what we stand for, values that have guided everything we've done for the past 25 years."

Founded in 1994, the growing employee benefits consultancy has earned a reputation for client-centered solutions with an emphasis on cost-effectiveness, creativity and savings. As the availability and costs of comprehensive employee benefits solutions have become even greater concerns for many U.S. corporations, Vertus is expanding its portfolio of services and expertise to respond to growing client needs for innovative benefits alternatives.

"Since our startup in the 1990s, the goal of our team has been to disrupt, redefine and in many ways fundamentally transform the employee benefits marketplace," said Malouf. "We work closely with some of the most respected insurance carriers in the marketplace, challenging them to think outside the box when it comes to delivering best-in-class solutions. Under our new identity and brand, collaboration with some of the industry's top-tier insurers will take on even greater significance at a time when all eyes are on the future of health insurance and employee benefits."

While today many companies are facing stiff competition for talented employees in a low unemployment environment, employee benefits programs can be powerful strategic investments. A well-designed program can attract top talent, boost employee satisfaction, increase productivity, and ultimately drive higher customer scores. Vertus is committed to helping corporations make a difference with market-leading insights, creativity, talent and experience to help maximize their human resources investments.

All Vertus principals have extensive, hands-on experience in prior leadership roles with major insurance carriers and employee benefits providers. Their knowledge will now be augmented by a newly created Vertus Advisory Board, comprised of employee benefits leaders accomplished in understanding client needs, assessing and mapping market trends, and recommending innovative, client-centered solutions. Members include Ronald Colby, founding partner, Insurex, George Riedl, president of Riedl Retail Health Solutions, and Judith K. Verhave, founder & CEO, Next Chapter Solutions.

"We're excited about the many opportunities we see ahead as we continue to serve employers and employees under the Vertus name," Malouf said. "We see our new identity and brand as representative of a bold approach to helping clients deal with an increasingly challenging employee benefits outlook. We will continue to leverage the integrity, commitment and strength represented by the Vertus team to make the benefit difference for employers and employees."

In 2018, the firm was invited to join the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world's 4th largest global network providing Vertus with local expertise and global reach in more than 100 countries around the globe. In addition, the firm earned both an INC. Magazine "Best Workplaces" Award and was listed in the "INC. 5000" list of the fastest-growing private companies.

About Vertus

Vertus is a leading Employee Benefits firm based in Bannockburn, Illinois with four field offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, Dallas, Texas and Ridgefield, Connecticut. Drawing on experience from across the benefits landscape, Vertus is known to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients' employee benefit needs. They combine extensive benefit consulting and insurance carrier work experience with a commitment to transparent relationships centered on helping their clients compete. For more information about Vertus, please visit www.vertusbenefits.com.

Media contact: Nicole Ciesla, NiKnack Marketing, nicole@niknackmarketing.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Vertus Website

SOURCE Vertus