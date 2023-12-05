National Employer Selects Dario Cardiometabolic and GLP-1 Solutions to Improve Employee Health

New client will use Dario's integrated approach to support long-term behavior change for employees living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension and those taking a GLP-1 medication

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new contract to provide cardiometabolic and GLP-1 solutions to a national employer (the "Employer") beginning in January 2024.

The Employer, a national logistics company, selected Dario to deliver integrated support for employees living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, weight management and hypertension, while also providing a tailored experience for employees taking a GLP-1 medication. Dario combines intelligent technologies and expert human support with billions of data insights gathered from a decade of consumer engagement to deliver highly personalized experiences that keep people engaged over time for optimal results.

"GLP-1 medications are creating tremendous upheaval for employers and payers, and our new contract with the Employer is a great example of how Dario is helping employers address the growing and costly problem. Dario's solutions have been proven, in prior studies, to deliver long-term behavior change with and without a GLP-1 medication to help employers like the Employer realize the full potential in health outcomes," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About Dario's GLP-1 solution

Dario's GLP-1 solution delivers the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required behavior change support component to members enrolled in the cardiometabolic solution before or during use of a GLP-1. Members using a GLP-1 or other anti-obesity medication receive a highly personalized experience optimizing digital coaching and professional human support, including guidance from a Certified Diabetes Educator, to improve overall health.

As part of their experience, members have access to Dario's Medication Cabinet, a digital tool to help members track medication adherence, along with tailored lifestyle change programs and tools to support sustainable behavior change.

Data insights available as part of Dario's solution help partners better understand member adherence and the impact on overall member health.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

