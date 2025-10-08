National Energy Assistance Directors Association Warns of Winter Electricity Spike--SolarHomeBuilders.com with Energy Glass Solar Offer Cost-Cutting Solutions

If you're building a new home, guest house, home office or ADU, you need to visit www.SolarHomeBuilders.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxon Capital Group, Inc, SCGX (OTC) -- This winter, households across the country face a sharp surge in electricity heating costs, according to the latest update from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). The average American family heating with electricity can expect to pay $1,205, up 10.2% from $1,093 last year—an increase that's more than twice the current inflation rate. Behind this hike are several factors: utilities investing heavily in new transmission and distribution systems, growing reliance on expensive natural gas for power generation, and an unprecedented boom in massive data centers that suck up more electricity each month.

SolarHomeBuilders.com with EnergyGlassSolar.com: The Smart Solution

Amid rising costs, smart homeowners are looking for ways to beat the winter energy spike. Saxon Capital Group's, www.SolarHomeBuilders.com enhanced with www.EnergyGlassSolar.com are stepping up, making it dramatically easier for families to slash monthly electric bills. Energy Glass™ simply replaces windows a home would naturally have, where solar panels are an add on costing substantially more than Energy Glass Solar windows.

Energy Glass Solar's patented Energy Glass™ technology transforms ordinary windows into clear solar panels, silently converting sunlight into usable electricity all year. As more U.S. families struggle with heating bills boosted by inflation, transmission upgrades, and natural gas prices, innovations like these mean less monthly pain. Solar homes and Energy Glass™ energy-generating windows don't just help the environment—they pay off every winter by shrinking utility bills that would otherwise keep rising.

Solar Home Builders has designed a line of modern, energy-efficient homes that can reduce energy consumption by 30% to 100% with homes that can be completely off the grid. Saxons Home built by www.SolarHomeBuilders.com have all steel framing and are hurricane, fire and flood resistant. Saxon Homes are modern with energy collecting Energy Glass™ that produces electricity in sun or ambient light, greatly reducing yearly home electricity costs. See all our homes at www.SolarHomeBuilders.com

Real-World Impact: Lower Bills in a High-Rate Era

In an era where electricity prices are outpacing inflation and family budgets remain squeezed, solutions from SolarHomeBuilders.com and EnergyGlassSolar.com are more valuable than ever. Instead of being at the mercy of utility companies and supply shocks, families can lock in lower energy costs, increase home value, and contribute to a cleaner environment while enjoying the warmth and comfort of home through another tough winter. By partnering with innovative companies like SolarHomeBuilders.com and EnergyGlassSolar.com, Americans have practical, powerful tools to fight back against rising electricity bills and insulate themselves against a future of unpredictable energy prices.

SolarHomeBuilders.com with EnergyGlassSolar.com offer direct benefits in this challenging climate:

*Lower monthly heating costs by offsetting grid electricity.

*Protection against future utility price hikes driven by infrastructure and demand growth.

*Added home value from sustainable energy upgrades.

*Peace of mind as data centers and fuel prices continue increasing demand and costs.

As winter approaches, the message is clear: If you're building a new home, large or small, Saxon Homes, built by Solar Home Builders using Energy Glass™, are the smartest investment anyone can make to stay warm for less, year after year.

About Saxon Capital Group, Inc.

Saxon Capital owns the Worldwide Exclusive Rights to produce and sell Energy Glass Solar™ Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology that Creates Electricity from Solar, Diffused and Ambient Light.

About Solar Home Builders

Solar Home Builders designs and constructs residences powered by integrated solar technology. Using clear solar glass and energy-generating wall systems, the company delivers homes that produce renewable energy while maintaining modern aesthetics and comfort. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Solar Home Builders offers a range of housing solutions that combine environmental responsibility with long-term homeowner value.

About Energy Glass Solar™

Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear – No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from Energy Glass Solar™ can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! Energy Glass Solar™ uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of ¼" inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, may be considered "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates concerning our future operating results and financial condition. When we use the words "will," "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:



EMAIL:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

VISIT:

https://www.energyglasssolar.com

https://www.solarhomebuilders.com

SOURCE Saxon Capital Group