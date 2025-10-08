National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) Acquires Full Ownership of RebateBridge™, Innovative Platform for Advance Funding on Utility and Program Rebates

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF), a Certified B Corporation™ lender for energy efficiency improvements to homes and buildings, has purchased RKB Capital's ownership interest in RBFunding LLC, the operational entity of the RebateBridge™ program. NEIF and RKB founded RBFunding in 2018 and have provided over $360 million in advance funding to implementors and contractors for rebates provided by Con Edison, PECO, PPL, PSE&G, Eversource, LADWP, California TECH Clean, and other utilities and programs.

"Our RebateBridge™ program accelerates cash flow for program implementors and contractors who participate in utility and other rebate programs. The rebate is assigned to us, and we advance funds to our program partners when the project is complete and the rebate is approved, bridging the period between project completion and final rebate funding. With RebateBridge™ fully under the NEIF umbrella we can now access lower cost of capital and streamline operational efficiency for this fast-growing market," said Matthew H. Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Managing Member.

NEIF has recently launched several new RebateBridge™ programs for utility programs nationally and is contracted to fund the state of New Mexico's upcoming electrification rebate program. For more information on RebateBridge™ contact Jensen Handwork, Senior Director – Program Development at [email protected].

About the National Energy Improvement Fund

The National Energy Improvement Fund www.neifund.org , based in Allentown, PA and Denver CO has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 255,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,800 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown, Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $900 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.

