National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) Launches Indiana Green Bank Commercial Clean Energy Financing for Businesses, Nonprofits, and Governments

National Energy Improvement Fund, Certified B Corp™ and energy efficiency lender, partners with Indiana Energy Independence Fund to finance new projects across the state.

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF), a Certified B Corp™ energy efficiency and electrification improvement lender, is pleased to announce the launch today of its commercial financing product in coordination with the Indiana Energy Independence Fund. This product will help small businesses, nonprofits, and government customers in Indiana, especially those underserved by current financing options, to embrace clean energy and energy efficiency.

"NEIF is proud and excited to launch this commercial financing offer with the Indiana Energy Independence Fund. As a certified Benefit Corporation, NEIF focuses its financing on investments in efficiency and electrification measures that reduce carbon emissions, and this new partnership with IEIF fits squarely with our mission and offerings," said Matthew H. Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Managing Member.

The new commercial loan product, now available across the state of Indiana, is made possible through NEIF's partnership with the new Indiana green bank, the Indiana Energy Independence Fund.

Green banks are mission-driven institutions that use innovative, low-cost financing to accelerate the transition to clean energy, especially for underserved populations. The Indiana Energy Independence Fund has three goals:

Accelerating adoption of energy efficiency and cleaner energy technologies by focusing on providing capital to individuals and organizations historically excluded from such opportunities. Identifying and addressing gaps in the marketplace to support the transition to a more economically and environmentally sustainable future for people who disproportionately bear the burden of higher energy costs. Leveraging local, state, federal, and philanthropic funding to support investments in workforce development to stimulate the growth of green jobs in Indiana .

"We are pleased to launch Indiana's new green bank, and we are excited to introduce this new financing option to enable organizations across the Hoosier state to adopt energy efficiency and renewable energy measures and help them save money and make our state a healthier, more efficient place to live and work," said Alex Crowley, the fund's executive director.

TYPES OF PROJECTS THAT COULD BE FINANCED IN INDIANA

Energy efficiency and related equipment: lighting and controls, HVAC and refrigeration

Battery storage and electric vehicle charging

Solar and solar thermal

Indoor air quality

Plumbing and water efficiency equipment

SIMPLE STEPS FOR CUSTOMERS

1. Get a Proposal

a. Tell your NEIF-Approved Contractor that you'd like to review a monthly payment proposal; or contact NEIF directly. If you don't have a contractor selected, visit: https://www.neifund.org/contractor-directory/.

2. Simple Application

a. Apply online here: commercial.neifund.org/apply and receive notification of approval typically within three to five business days.

3. Installation

a. Sign closing documents and work with your contractor to schedule the installation.

Contractors interested in offering the program should contact Trey Muffet, Senior Director of Business Development, at [email protected] or (415) 812-8105.

About the National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF)

The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) neifund.org is the nation's only Certified B Corp™ lender specializing in improvements that make homes and buildings stronger, healthier and more energy-efficient, provided through a national network of contractors, manufacturers, utilities and governments. Founded as a benefit corporation in 208, NEIF, founded as a benefit corporation in 2018, provides fair and transparent fixed point-of purchase financing for essential energy and electrification improvements like heating, cooling, roofing, insulation, lighting & battery storage. Founded by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown and Laura Nelson, the NEIF team has been responsible for over $900 million in financing. NEIF has completed over 18,000 energy upgrades to date. NEIF is supervised and regulated as a consumer lender and servicer in 42 states and operates a commercial financing platform nationally in partnership with 12 utilities. NEIF was named a Home Improvement Expert Partner by the U.S. Department of Energy in 2019.

About the Indiana Energy Independence Fund

The Indiana Energy Independence Fund is the state's nonprofit green bank, offering Indiana residents concrete investment solutions that make a difference where it matters most: in Hoosier communities. Whether it's helping homeowners save money on their energy bills, assisting businesses in reducing their carbon footprint or partnering with nonprofit organizations to implement sustainability projects, the Fund is dedicated to building a brighter, more sustainable future for Indiana with tailored financing options, expert support and a passion for making a difference.

Contact:

Matthew H. Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Managing Member

720-246-8847 | [email protected]

