National Entrepreneurs Association Hosts 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum May 31st in Detroit

DETROIT, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum, now in its 13th year, to provide a space for entrepreneurs to connect, learn and grow. The event will be held on Friday, May 31st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern at Hollywood Casino Greektown in Downtown Detroit. The theme of this year's event is Opportunity Knocks and will focus on new opportunities for entrepreneurs as well as how entrepreneurs can create their own opportunities.

NEA Logo 2023 Entrepreneurs Forum

Keynoting the event is Awenate Cobinna, CEO of Bedford Manufacturing Company which owns Shinola, the Detroit-based watch brand, and Filson, a 127-year-old clothing brand based in Seattle. Attendees will learn how Shinola grew to become one of America's most successful lifestyle brands. Previously, Awenate was the Vice President of Public and Business Affairs for Palace Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons.

Kicking off the event will be Award Winning Entrepreneur/Author Cynthia Kay, honored four times as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan and her company was named twice as one of West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies. Also speaking will be David Tessler CEO and Co-Founder of Michigan Funders and an angel investor based in Metro-Detroit. With extensive experience in alternative financing, David has played a pivotal role in helping companies raise millions of dollars.

There will be several panel discussions including "Opportunity Knocks: How to Create Your Own Opportunities" moderated by Dr. Geneva Williams. Panelists include Pamela Mack Founder of The Mack Law Group, Vickie Lewis Founder/CEO of VMX International, Colleen Budde Co-owner of Office Evolution and Dennis Shaver, Entrepreneur/Director of Product Development at Centrepolis Accelerator LTU.

"Opportunities are abundant for entrepreneurs. Technology has made it possible to start a business quickly for little cost, which has resulted in more entrepreneurs starting businesses than ever. This forum connects entrepreneurs with needed resources," said NEA President, ZaLonya Allen, PhD. There will be eight breakout sessions. Topics include, Social Media, Money Management, Working with Big Business, AI, Funding, Minority Certification and more.

Sponsors include Comerica Bank and Dell Technologies. The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast and lunch. For the full agenda or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org or call 248-416-7278. NEA is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow and sustain successful businesses through networking events and training programs.

National Entrepreneurs Association

18444 W 10 Mile Road Suite 103

Southfield, MI 48075

Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD

(248) 416-7278 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association