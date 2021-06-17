National Environmental Education Foundation Opens Registration for National Public Lands Day Volunteer Events

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is proud to announce that online registration is now open for the 28th National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Site managers can begin registering their volunteer events that will take place as part of NPLD 2021 festivities by visiting www.neefusa.org/npld.

NEEF's National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Photo from Rock Creek Park (Washington, DC) 2019 NPLD event. Credit: Jason Dixon Promotional Banner for National Public Lands Day on September 25, 2021

NEEF's National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a "Fee-Free Day"—entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands. This year's NPLD will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Taking into consideration that social distancing requirements may still in place for some areas of the country this September, NEEF will again support both in-person and virtual NPLD events as part of its "More Ways to Connect to Nature" theme.

"While virtual events were a necessity for NPLD site managers over the past year, they have also proven to be an invaluable tool for connecting a wider, more diverse range of people to the outdoors," said Tony Richardson, director of public lands engagement at NEEF. "This year, our goal is to highlight that diversity."

NEEF is bringing back its popular NPLD Highlighted Site sponsorships. A total of 25 public lands sites will be selected to receive up to $1,000 in funding for innovative NPLD events. NEEF will also provide up to $5,000 in funding to four select environmental groups that embody their organizational goals of increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the outdoors.

"NPLD is special because it provides all friends of the environment—old and new—an opportunity to show our appreciation for America's precious natural resources through activities such as invasive plant removal, habitat restoration, and replanting of native species," said Kevin Butt, senior director, environmental sustainability, sustainability & regulatory affairs at Toyota Motor North America, Inc., the national corporate NPLD sponsor.

For more information on the NPLD Highlighted Site sponsorship and to register your volunteer event for NPLD 2021, visit www.neefusa.org/npld.

About: Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF's mission is to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to the daily lives of all Americans. Learn more NEEFusa.org

