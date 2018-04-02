National Equity Fund Demonstrates Its Commitment Of Creating A Path To Leadership For Its Employees

Bramblett has been with NEF for seven years and played an instrumental role in the growth of proprietary equity placements as she managed key relations with several investors. She previously worked at Homestead Equity Fund and has an extensive background in originations, accounting and fund management.

During Przypyszny's 17 years at NEF, she served as senior vice president in acquisitions and most recently in investor relations. As managing director of special initiatives, she will initially focus on the new Opportunity Zones program, a national community investment plan part of the tax reform signed late last year, intended to use tax incentives to draw long-term investments in areas of the country that struggle with high poverty and slow job growth.

"It's always gratifying to promote from within when we look to fill key management roles," said Joe Hagan, president and CEO of National Equity Fund. "Both Reena and Karen are exceptional professionals and I look forward to working with each of them in their new positions."

About National Equity Fund, Inc.

Chicago-based nonprofit, National Equity Fund, Inc., is a leading syndicator of low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) and an affiliate of the Local Initiatives Corporation. NEF has played an integral role in creating affordable housing options, revitalizing communities and strengthening local economies for more than 30 years. Through its partnerships with developers and investors, it has invested $14 billion in 2,600 LIHTC developments, creating approximately 166,632 affordable homes for low-income families and individuals as well as 203,291 jobs nationwide. For more information www.nefinc.org

