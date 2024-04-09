The Erase Self-Negativity initiative was developed through a partnership with Wellness Coach and Author, Dr. Elizabeth Scott, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is supporting the Erase Self-Negativity initiative created in partnership with key mental health and wellness experts. The initiative is designed to help individuals take meaningful steps toward decreasing stress and improving their emotional well-being. The experts who shaped the initiative include Wellness Coach, Author and Health Educator, Dr. Elizabeth Scott, and America's largest grassroots mental health organization the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

NATIONAL ERASE SELF-NEGATIVITY DAY ON APRIL 10 SPOTLIGHTS THE POWER OF THE WRITTEN WORD IN PROMOTING POSITIVITY.

As part of the effort, the National Day Calendar is designating April 10th as the inaugural National Erase Self-Negativity Day. The day is focused on helping us face and erase the damaging words and phrases that encapsulate our negative self-talk, which can often hinder a person's confidence and forward progress. Erase Self-Negativity Day will help everyone that participates take the time to focus on changing this negative habit.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Scott, "Negative self-talk can lead to increased levels of anxiety and stress, and can negatively impact relationships, which can affect our coping resources. So, awareness is key. First noticing our self-talk and then altering it can have very beneficial effects." For this reason, Dr. Scott has created a series of guided exercises to bring negative self-talk under control. The power of the exercise is in identifying and writing the negative self-talk words that play over and over again in a person's mind, reflecting on those words, and then erasing them completely with a FriXion erasable pen. Re-writing, reframing and challenging these damaging thoughts allow a person to actively embrace the power to change this negative habit and create a place of positivity.

To keep the momentum going, the 10th of each month will serve as an opportunity to continue to break the self-negativity habit by revisiting the written exercise and reflecting on personal progress. The initiative will place a special focus on October 10th surrounding World Mental Health Day as another opportunity to highlight the importance of prioritizing ongoing self-care.

Research suggests, writing down negative beliefs and then eradicating or erasing the written words has helped minimize the impact of those beliefs. "We are often our own worst critics; but speaking negatively to ourselves is a habit and habits can be changed," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing at Pilot Pen. "We believe in the power of the written word and its therapeutic benefits. Writing and erasing negative self-talk can help us actively create healthy habits and a brighter future."

Pilot FriXion erasable pens offer more than just the ability to write and erase; they symbolize the power we have to change things. By writing and erasing negative thoughts, individuals can actively engage in a tangible process of letting go and moving forward.

The first step in improving your mental health and erasing self-negativity is understanding you are not alone. Dr. Teri Brister, Chief Program officer at NAMI shared that, "As a clinician I understand the value of professional treatment. What I've learned through my years of involvement with NAMI is that having the support of others who share similar experiences and learning how they navigated their own recovery is equally valuable" For additional information about mental health conditions and how to find resources and support you can visit www.nami.org. For anyone who needs immediate help or is dealing with thoughts of suicide, please call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Dr. Elizabeth Scott adds, "As someone who has made it their career's work to help people out there who may be struggling with stress, self-doubt, and negative self-talk, I just want to thank Pilot Pen for taking this positive step to help amplify this conversation."

To learn more about the Erase Self-Negativity Initiative and access tools and resources to help eradicate negative self-talk, please visit: https://www.eraseselfnegativity.com/.

