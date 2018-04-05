National Excellence in Action Award Recognizes 11 Exceptional Career Technical Education Programs of Study

Award-winning programs provide learners from diverse communities with the supports to succeed in the education pathway and career of their choice. Advance CTE is pleased to recognize the following award winners in Career Cluster® areas:

A&M Consolidated High School, TX ( Information Technology )

) Anderson 1 and 2 Career and Technology Center, SC ( Transportation, Distribution & Logistics )

) Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, TX ( Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources )

High School, TX ( ) Dauphin County Technical School, PA ( Architecture & Construction )

) Granite Technical Institute/Granite School District, UT ( Manufacturing )

) Indian Capital Technology Center, OK ( Health Sciences )

) Nashua Technology Center at Nashua High School South, NH ( Arts, A/V Technology & Communications )

) Saginaw Career Complex, MI ( Hospitality & Tourism )

) Sunrise Mountain High School, AZ ( Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security )

) Traverse Bay Area ISD Career Tech Center, MI ( Education & Training )

( ) William J. Pete Knight High School, CA (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics)

"The programs of study that we are honoring today all share a steadfast commitment to the highest expectations for CTE," said Kimberly Green, Executive Director of Advance CTE. "This dedication to quality and excellence leads to strong learner outcomes, creating opportunities for a lifetime of career and education success. Today's honorees serve as national models of what high-quality CTE looks like and can achieve."

Award recipients were honored at the 2018 Advance CTE Spring Meeting, where nearly 30 administrators, educators and students traveled across the country to be recognized in front of state and national leaders.

Find profiles of each winner here.

