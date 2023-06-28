NATIONAL EXECUTIVE SEARCH FOR TRANSFORMATIONAL AFFORDABLE HOUSING LEADER

Compass Housing Alliance

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Compass Housing Alliance's Mary Steele to Retire

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Housing Alliance is announcing the planned retirement of Executive Director Mary Steele. As an affordable housing and homelessness service organization, Compass has served the Puget Sound region for over 100 years. Mary Steele, who has led Compass since October 2019, will retire upon the appointment of her successor.

"I came to Compass planning to stay as an interim executive for six to nine months," said Steele. "Instead, I fell in love with the mission and the Compass team and agreed to stay on as we transitioned into an affiliation with Lutheran Community Services Northwest. The affiliation has prepared Compass to take on new challenges and it is time for new leadership to meet those challenges."

The Compass Board of Directors has selected the national search firm Talence Group to lead the effort to find a new leader who will guide the organization into its next century of service.

"The excellent work Mary has accomplished in her time at Compass has cleared a path for its future leader to take the organization to the next level. We are grateful for her fantastic leadership," said Board of Directors Chair, Jonathan Perrino.

"Leading Compass through the turbulence of COVID-19 and the transition to a new affiliation with LCSNW has been a privilege," said Steele. "The organization has a strong core of talented staff and is ready for new growth."

The Board is seeking a leader who is prepared to oversee a plan for significant growth, including the development of multiple new affordable housing communities.

Interested applicants should visit this page on the Talence Group website for more information.

About Compass Housing Alliance 
For more than 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, Veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability. Compass offers stability, growth, and community by providing essential services and affordable housing at 20 locations across the greater Puget Sound region. Visit the Compass website for more information.

About Lutheran Community Services Northwest
Founded in 1921, LCSNW partners with over 35,000 individuals and families each year to provide access to behavioral health, crime victim advocacy, refugee and immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living services in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Visit the LCSNW website for more information.

Contact Information:

Liz Jarrard

[email protected] 

SOURCE Compass Housing Alliance

