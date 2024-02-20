National Experts in Psychology, Addiction Counseling, and Clinical Services Join Kyros' Inaugural Independent Clinical Advisory Board

20 Feb, 2024, 11:46 ET

Additions Strengthen Kyros' Commitment to Transformative SUD Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to strengthen its commitment to addressing substance use disorders and enhancing community recovery efforts, Kyros is excited to announce the establishment of its Independent Clinical Advisory Board and the following appointments:

  • Dr. Nate Helwig, PhD: Dual appointed Professor in Statistics and Psychology. Tenured at University of Minnesota -Twin Cities
  • Margaret Nash, LICDC, LSW: Executive Director Superior Behavioral Services of Ohio and Joint Commission Specialist
  • Amy Dols, LPCC, LADC: Board Member: Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health, Licensed Psychotherapist, VP of Operations for Mental Health Systems of MN

These strategic additions align with Kyros's mission to improve the quality and accessibility of substance use disorder treatment services.

The Clinical Advisory Board's mission is to independently advise Kyros leadership on improving care and outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders. It does this by providing evidence-based recommendations, promoting collaboration among stakeholders, and driving continuous improvement in recovery care services.

The Board plays a pivotal role in guiding Kyros's approach to substance use disorder treatment and recovery, responsible for providing expert guidance and advice on:

  • Evidence-based treatment modalities.
  • Policy development, program evaluation, training, and education within the field.
  • Integration of peer recovery with substance use disorder services.
  • Creation of standardized recovery outcomes measurements in partnership with federal and state agencies.
  • Implementing evidence-based practices in recovery care and addressing system gaps and challenges.
  • Focusing on Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), such as housing, health, education, and employment.
  • Promoting accessible initiatives and establishing structured peer visit workflows, like PRAPARE notes.
  • Advocacy for policies aiding those with co-occurring disorders.
  • Collaboration among healthcare providers, community groups, and individuals with lived experience.

Amy Dols, LPCC, LADC:
As a licensed psychotherapist and board-certified clinical supervisor with certification in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Dols, specializes in mental health and addiction counseling, proudly serving on the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy in Minnesota. Her approach is strength-based and holistic, with a deep commitment to empowering clients from marginalized populations, guiding them through their resilience towards a healthier, more meaningful life.

Dr. Nate Helwig, PhD:
Shares a joint appointment with the School of Statistics and the Department of Psychology at the University of Minnesota. Professor Helwig is the author of 10 open-source statistical software packages, which have amassed over 1,000,000 downloads in recent years. Professor Helwig's research on smiles and facial expressions has been featured in mainstream publications including NY Times, Science Magazine, Popular Science, and The Guardian, among others. Additional areas of focus include alcohol consumption trends, climate science, gait and locomotion, neuroscience (EEG and fMRI), self-esteem, and social media trends.

Margaret Nash, LICDC, LSW:
As the Executive Director of Superior Behavioral Services of Ohio and a Joint Commission Specialist, Margaret "Maggie" Nash leads with compassion in addiction and mental health treatment, dedicating her career to supporting those facing challenges with substance abuse and mental health issues. Under her guidance, the center offers a nurturing environment for clients to share their stories, receive personalized treatment, and develop essential coping skills for a renewed life. Maggie has a special passion and expertise in creating accessible treatment for those with physical and mental disabilities who are traditionally turned away from standard addiction care facilities.

Dr. Mara Glantz, DNP, Vice President of Kyros Clinical Operations, expressed, "The addition of Amy Dols, Dr. Nate Helwig, and Maggie Nash strengthens our Clinical Advisory Board, equipping us to meaningfully advance support for the recovery community. Their profound expertise will play a pivotal role in tackling urgent issues such as the opioid epidemic, dual diagnosis, and the need for comprehensive recovery support services."

Kyros looks forward to the innovative contributions of its newly appointed members and remains committed to improving outcomes for individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

About Kyros:
Kyros, founded in 2021, stands at the forefront of innovation in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery services. Rooted in a vision born from personal experience, Daniel Larson established Kyros with a singular goal: to revolutionize SUD treatment in a way that addresses past challenges and shortcomings. Our industry leading technology, combined with our peer recovery specialists, form the backbone of our approach. We strive to break down barriers to treatment, ensuring that those battling SUD have seamless access to vital resources, empathetic support, and a level of personalized care that truly resonates. At Kyros, we are not just providing services; we are redefining them, ensuring that effective treatment is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone. For more information about Kyros, please visit our website.

