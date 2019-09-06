National Expungement Week (N.E.W.) Returns September 21-28, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual National Expungement Week (N.E.W) will be held from September 21-28, 2019, with events in 30 cities throughout the country. A coalition of more than three dozen organizations working at the intersection of the cannabis industry, racial equity, and reparative justice, led by Equity First Alliance and Cage-Free Repair , conceived the week to highlight the need to fully integrate those disenfranchised by the war on drugs within their respective communities. Events to be featured throughout the week include free clinics to help remove, seal, or reclassify eligible convictions from criminal records (depending on local legislation), as well as provide expungement education workshops and complementary services.

N.E.W. events have inspired teams of attorneys, organizers, and activists nationwide to continue to increase expungement opportunities where possible, with over 40 events scheduled to take place throughout the week. Cities featuring participating events have nearly doubled from 16 in 2018 to 30, including major hubs such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. N.E.W. is made possible by Presenting Sponsors Houseplant and Canopy Growth Corporation , dozens of local sponsors and partners, and the tireless work of community-based organizations dedicated to repairing harms of the War on Drugs.

The inaugural N.E.W., which ran from October 20-27, 2018, is credited with leading 298 people to record clearing and sealing - resulting in a public benefit of over $3 million in its first year alone. Over 400 people also received related social services including employment resources, voter registration, and health screenings. Though expungement legislation, especially in regards to cannabis convictions, has gained acceptance across the political spectrum, the laws themselves present a virtual web of legal procedures and restrictions, solidifying N.E.W.'s push to expand access and streamline the use of automated expungement.

N.E.W.'s launch on September 21st coincides with Code For America's National Day of Civic Hacking , and Code For America's volunteer Brigades have chosen to focus on record clearance this year. Many Brigades are working with local N.E.W. organizers to combine live events with technological solutions. N.E.W. also coincides with National Voter Registration Day, which highlights the need for voting rights restoration, and the N.E.W. website provides a link to an online toolkit so communities can organize such events beyond the scope of the week.

About National Expungement Week - SEPTEMBER 21-28, 2019

National Expungement Week (N.E.W.) is a week of events across the U.S. that offers expungement and other forms of legal relief to some of the 77 million Americans with convictions on their records. These convictions can restrict access to housing, employment, education, public assistance, and voting rights long after sentences have been served. N.E.W. events will offer as many wraparound services as possible to restore people's rights and lift up communities. For more information, please visit www.offtherecord.us or @expungementweek on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Find us at #offtherecordus and #NEWeek19.

