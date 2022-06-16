National Expungement Works (N.E.W.) Strives to Free Our Fathers This Juneteenth with Father's Day Bailout

Father's Day Bailout: A Juneteenth Celebration to Feature Bail Relief Actions and Events Planned for Oakland, Ca, Deleware County, Pa, New York, NY, and Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2022

N.E.W.'S Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebrations Focus on Reuniting Fathers with Their Families

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Father's Day 2022 converges with national Juneteenth observances, National Expungement Works (N.E.W.) has partnered with community organizations and bail bonds people in criminalized communities to offer bail relief to fathers ensnared by the justice system. Throughout the weekend of June 19, 2022, N.E.W. will host "Father's Day Bailout: A Juneteenth Celebration" to reunite families and heal communities across the country. N.E.W. will be bailing out fathers identified by participating bail bonds service agents in New York and the Washington D.C./DMV area. In addition, N.E.W. #FREEourfathers events will be taking place in Oakland, California, and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, to connect much-needed support services to those bailed out with a focus on mental health and family reunification.

National Expungement Works

N.E.W.'s partners for this important project include Canopy Growth Corporation , CAL-PEP , Formerly Incarcerated Giving Back, Grassroots Resource Connections International, TAR Foundation, BOSS, Henry Community Healers, All of Us or None, and Unincarcerated Minds.

"Going into our fifth year of celebrating Juneteenth together as a national movement has been a humbling reminder for us here at N.E.W., that whether you want to call it a cookout, block party, or a reunion that allows us to hug and love on the Dads who we've committed to assisting in bailout relief because this holiday coincides with Father's Day, this year," said N.E.W. visionary founder LaTorie Marshall.

N.E.W. will also host special events in Oakland, California, and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Presented by N.E.W. fellow Fiani Johnson, founder of The Araminta Ross (TAR) Foundation (2811 Adeline Ave., Oakland, CA) from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at CAL-PEP (2811 Adeline Ave., Oakland, CA), the Father's Day Bailout Resource Dinner will celebrate the bailout of 5 fathers and connect them with community resources and assistance.

"So many of our fathers die in jail before their bail is even processed. Not to mention the toll on the mental health of not just those incarcerated, but to their families and loved ones," said Johnson. "On June 19th, we will pay homage to these individuals, so they know that they have the support of a community that is invested in the reunification of their families."

"I appreciate my community putting up money for my bail. Especially as a young black man, my first time going to jail," said Ca Trell, one of the fathers that will be a beneficiary of the Father's Day bailout in California. "I have a son, so for me to be able to be out for Father's Day means a lot to me. So, I am very appreciative of this."

This bailout is a way to stop, reduce or slow the next process that could potentially make someone a lifelong/long-term political prisoner," said Bobby Harris, founder of Unincarcerated Minds, hosts of the Pennsylvania Bail Out Recognition & Celebration. This event will take place from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at Church of the Overcomer (1016 Sunset St., Trainer, PA) to help liberate deserving fathers.

Since 2018, N.E.W. has generated tangible results in the lives of over 1,600 people who have begun the expungement process. In addition, over 7,000 have received wrap-around services such as voter registration, job support, health screenings, and assistance with housing and food insecurity, and 950 have had fines reduced or cleared. As with their groundbreaking work to center expungement in harm reduction, N.E.W. 's annual Juneteenth community celebrations helped ignite the movement that blossomed into a federal holiday. June 19 has additional significance for the organization as N.E.W.'s genesis can be traced to a barbeque to mark the holiday in 2018.

About National Expungement Works

National Expungement Works (N.E.W.) is a shift to emancipate justice-impacted communities exploited by systemic inequities. Our holistic year-round programming includes legal relief, wraparound services, and advocacy for expanded access to expungement. You should be able to address whatever is allowed to be expunged, sealed, reclassified, and set aside in your state. In addition, we build pathways for generational healing and wealth. For more information, please visit newxnow.org or follow N.E.W. on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

