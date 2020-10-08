National Faith & Blue Weekend Across The U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: A few weeks ago, America's most influential law enforcement leaders extended a historic olive branch to communities of color by announcing the most comprehensive police-community outreach project in history. This video demonstrates their commitment to improving relations with community residents. This weekend, the National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) will hold more than 500 community events in 43 states across the country. Clergy, community leaders and law enforcement will address the root causes of unnecessary police shootings as well as random attacks on officers. Click HERE for list and map. This remarkable collaboration will leverage existing relationships among law enforcement, residents and businesses within Houses of Worship to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities. NFBW aims to re-calibrate policing through solutions-focused, in-person, socially distanced and/or virtual activities that are organized jointly by faith-based institutions and local law enforcement. For instance, In Hartford, Conn. a collaboration of neighborhood organizations will host a cookout with local police to promote community partnerships, empowerment and self-efficacy. The Chicago Police Department is hosting a citywide NBA2k video game eSports Tournament. Numerous other community-police events are occurring.

WHO: National Faith & Blue Weekend is an extension of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative operated by MovementForward, Inc., a bridge-building, solutions-focused human and civil rights organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. NFBW is also supported by national law enforcement groups, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Black Police Association, National Sheriff's Association and Fraternal Order of Police. The Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are also supporters. Corporate sponsors include Bola Wrap/Wrap Technologies and FirstNet/AT&T.

Available for media interviews are:

Rev. Markel Hutchins , lead organizer, and CEO of MovementForward

Chief Stephen Casstevens , President International Association of Chiefs of Police

Dean Esserman , Executive Director National Police Foundation

Sheriff Peter Koutoujian , President Major County Sheriffs of America

Nelson Bunn , Executive Director National District of Attorney's Association

Patrick Yoes , National President Fraternal Order of Police

Tom Smith , President Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Jason Porter , SVP FirstNet/AT&T

WHERE: Cities, Towns across the country. Click HERE

