NATIONAL FAITH HOMEBUYERS TO HOST 2026 HOMEBUYERS FAIR AT HUNTINGTON PLACE ON JUNE 20

Free Event to Connect 1,000+ Detroit-Area Residents with Homeownership Resources, Expert Vendors and Keynote Speaker Vivica A. Fox

DETROIT, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Faith HomeBuyers, one of Michigan's leading HUD-certified nonprofit homebuyer assistance organizations, today announced the return of its annual Homebuyers Fair, Saturday, June 20, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Huntington Place Convention Center, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit.

The event, in its 4th year, is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees, featuring free workshops, 20+ expert vendors, HUD-approved housing counselors, entertainment and a keynote address by Vivica A. Fox. For more information, go to detroithomebuyersfair.com.

"The Homebuyers Fair is one of the most important days of the year for us," said Dina Harris, founder and CEO of National Faith HomeBuyers. "We see people come in who believe homeownership will never be possible for them — and they leave with a plan, a team of experts in their corner, and real hope. That transformation is what we live for."

WHAT ATTENDEES CAN EXPECT

The 2026 Homebuyers Fair lineup includes:

Free workshops covering the homebuying process, credit preparation and financial literacy

covering the homebuying process, credit preparation and financial literacy Vendor booths featuring banks, mortgage lenders, real estate agents, title companies, insurance agents, home inspectors and nonprofit organizations

featuring banks, mortgage lenders, real estate agents, title companies, insurance agents, home inspectors and nonprofit organizations Down payment assistance resources , including information on Detroit's program offering up to $25,000 for qualifying first-time buyers

, including information on Detroit's program offering up to $25,000 for qualifying first-time buyers A keynote address by Vivica A. Fox

by Vivica A. Fox Entertainment by comedian HaHa Davis and radio personality Tuneup Man

by comedian HaHa Davis and radio personality Tuneup Man Raffles, prizes and giveaways

Family-friendly programming and activities

Admission is free. Registration is required at detroithomebuyersfair.com/register.

VENDORS AND SPONSORSHIPS

Vendor tables and sponsorship packages are available for businesses and organizations. Sponsorship levels range from $500 (Emerald) to $20,000 (Titanium), which includes logo placement, social media marketing, panel discussion opportunities and registration bag inserts. All payments due by June 10.

Interested sponsors and vendors may contact National Faith HomeBuyers at (313) 255-9500 or visit nationalfaith.org or detroithomebuyersfair.com for more information.

ABOUT NATIONAL FAITH HOMEBUYERS

Founded in 1996, National Faith HomeBuyers is a HUD-certified nonprofit dedicated to expanding homeownership across Michigan, Georgia and Florida. The organization has served more than 15,000 families and helped facilitate over 3,000 first-time home purchases. National Faith HomeBuyers operates offices in Detroit, Westland, Atlanta and Tampa. For more information, visit nationalfaith.org or call (313) 255-9500.

SOURCE National Faith Homebuyers