National Family Court Watch Receives Record Private Donation

The National Family Court Watch Project is proud to announce a generous donation from longtime supporter Dr. Blue Maas. Tweet this

The National Family Court Watch Project has collected detailed data on over 600 Family Court proceedings across the nation. Analysis of this data has led to the groundbreaking publication of "Eyes on the Family Court: Creating an Effective Data Collection Instrument," quantifying shortcomings within those legal proceedings. In addition, the organization continues to grow through partnerships with universities, volunteers, and members of the judicial system.

The National Family Court Watch Project is dedicated to providing an impartial assessment of the effectiveness of family courts in dealing with custody, visitation, support, and property issues. This project focuses on how well child protection and family violence concerns are resolved.

To join Dr. Maas in supporting the NFCWP, to volunteer, or to learn more, please go to our website: https://nationalfamilycourtwatchproject.org/

For additional information, please email [email protected]

Renee Beeker, Founder

National Family Court Watch Project

Media Contact: +1 (248) 752-8623

[email protected]

SOURCE National Family Court Watch Project

Related Links

www.nfcwp.org

