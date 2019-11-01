National Family Partnership Announces Creation of Drug Free USA Forever Stamp

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service revealed the new "Drug Free USA Forever" stamp yesterday in conjunction with National Family Partnership's (NFP) Red Ribbon Week, the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention program taking place each year from October 23 through 31.

Earlier this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration and NFP submitted a joint letter to the U.S. Postal Service's Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee, to propose a stamp to raise national awareness about the dangers of drug misuse.

Drug Free USA Forever Stamp

"NFP is delighted that the U.S. Postal Service is committed to supporting our efforts to promote drug prevention, education and awareness," said NFP President Peggy B. Sapp. "We all must continue to play our unique roles in spreading the word to communities about how individuals can make healthy choices."

The Drug Free USA Forever stamp features a white star with lines of red, light blue, and blue radiating from one side of each of the star's five points, suggesting the unity necessary at all levels to effectively address drug use. The stamp will go on sale in October 2020.

"The Postal Service is glad to do its part in marking Red Ribbon Week, and renewing our commitment to helping these efforts to educate youth about the dangers of illegal drugs," said Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors.

The Red Ribbon became a symbol for drug prevention in 1985, in response to the murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Informed Families started the first county-wide Red Ribbon campaign in 1986. In 1988, NFP sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Week® celebration. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families.

To learn more about the National Family Partnership, visit NFP.org.

About the National Family Partnership

The National Family Partnership was established in 1980 and is a national leader in drug prevention, education and advocacy. Its mission is to educate families, and to help kids grow up safe, healthy and drug free, through the promotion of two national campaigns: Red Ribbon Week® and the Lock Your Meds campaign for prescription drug abuse awareness. Learn more about Red Ribbon Week at www.RedRibbon.org, Lock Your Meds at www.LockYourMeds.org and NFP at www.nfp.org.

CONTACT:

Audri Amoro | National Family Partnership

P: 305-856-4886

E: 228384@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Family Partnership

Related Links

http://www.NFP.org

