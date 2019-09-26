National Family Partnership Kicks Off Its 9th Annual National Red Ribbon Photo Contest

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning October 1, students, families and schools across America are invited to participate in the 9th Annual National Red Ribbon Photo Contest aimed at calling attention to the benefits of staying drug free through the use of photography. The contest, co-sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, incorporates this year's Red Ribbon theme, Send A Message.Stay Drug Free™, and is being held in conjunction with National Red Ribbon Week which takes place each year from October 23 through 31. The contest will award more than $20,000 to K-12 schools in cities across America.

Red Ribbon Campaign Logo

The photo contest involves participants decorating the fronts of their homes (front door, mailbox or fence) or school campuses with double-looped red ribbons while incorporating this year's Red Ribbon theme.

Twenty winners will be selected from two entry categories; Home Entry or School Entry. The top five schools and home submissions that receive the most votes in five designated regions across the country will win $1,000 for the school of their choice and an Apple iPad for personal use.

"Each year, the National Family Partnership looks forward to promoting the contest as a fun and engaging way to start a conversation about drug prevention," said Peggy Sapp, NFP President. "We hope participants enjoy it as much as we do."

The contest begins October 1 at 9 a.m. E.S.T. and ends November 1 at 9 p.m. E.S.T. Please visit www.RedRibbon.org for more information.

About the National Family Partnership

The National Family Partnership was established in 1980 and is a national leader in drug prevention, education and advocacy. Its mission is to educate families, and to help kids grow up safe, healthy and drug free, through the promotion of two national campaigns: Red Ribbon Week and the Lock Your Meds campaign for prescription drug abuse awareness. NFP created the Red Ribbon campaign in response to the 1985 abduction and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Learn more about Red Ribbon Week at www.redribbon.org and NFP at www.nfp.org.

CONTACT:

Audri Amoro | National Family Partnership

P: 305-856-4886

E: 223674@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Family Partnership

Related Links

http://www.nfp.org

