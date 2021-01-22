National Federation of the Blind Applauds the Introduction of the Access Technology Affordability Act in the House

BALTIMORE, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind, the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans, applauds the introduction of the Access Technology Affordability Act (ATAA) (H.R. 431) in the United States House of Representatives by Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee Chairman Mike Thompson (D-CA-5) and Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA-16). This legislation removes an employment barrier commonly experienced by blind Americans who cannot afford the high cost of access technology by creating a refundable tax credit in the amount of $2,000 to be used over a three-year period to offset the cost of these technologies.

Mark A. Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind, said: "My wife, my two daughters, and I are all blind, and the children's technology needs will increase as they complete their education and start their careers. My family is not unique; blind people across the nation face this challenge, and this legislation will provide critical assistance. We thank and commend Chairman Thompson and Representative Kelly for continuing to be champions for this act, which will help give blind people the technology they need to live the lives they want."

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

(410) 262-1281 (Cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind

