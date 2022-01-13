National Financial Educators Council Announces Earning Status as Certified B Corporation™

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council, leading provider of financial wellness resources, training, and support, announced today that they have been awarded Certified B Corporation™ status. This certification recognizes the NFEC's commitment to building financial well-being among individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide.

B Corps are mission-driven companies that meet the highest standards for socially responsible commerce, using the power of business to build more sustainable economies. Earning B Corp certification requires passing a rigorous set of tests that evaluate company impact on consumers, employees, and the environment. The evaluation process is performed by B Lab, the official B Corporation governing and certification entity. Through this process the NFEC was proven to meet verified benchmarks for social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and transparent business practices.

Since inception, The NFEC has always had a mission to give people the knowledge and guidance they need to gain maximum financial wellness. The organization pursues that mission by mobilizing a force of champions and advocates, empowered with state-of-the-art training and resources, to spread the message and support communities toward greater financial health. Now, earning B Corp status uniquely positions the company to accomplish that mission on a global scale. https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/nfec-certified-b-corporation/

"We've always been purpose-driven and transparent, and becoming B Corp certified shows how deeply the NFEC cares about making a positive impact on people and the environment," comments Vince Shorb, the NFEC's Chief Executive Officer. "Earning this status will empower us to take the next steps in our ongoing mission to raise financial wellness community by community, all around the world."

The NFEC demonstrates its positive social impact by embracing values of empowerment, independence, and leadership in the financial wellness space. The organization sets ethical standards for its products, business practices, employees, and certification programs; donates financial education assets and in-kind services to organizations in need; discounts its products for underserved groups, such as the military and low-income families; and gives employees paid time off for volunteer community service.

The company's commitment to protect the environment is evidenced by its efforts to recycle, use renewable energy, reduce energy use, select environmentally-friendly vendors, and give employees incentives for environmentally-sustainable practices.

In partnership with its champions and advocates, the NFEC is dedicated to creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that helps them meet their basic human needs while moving them toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

