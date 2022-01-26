National Financial Educators Council Becomes an IACET Accredited Provider

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded the National Financial Educators Council the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation. As an IACET Accredited provider, the National Financial Educators Council offers CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. The accreditation period extends for five years and includes select programs offered or created during that time.

"The NFEC is proud of our education programs, which educate thousands of Americans each year in crucial financial wellness skills that maintain relevancy in today's world," stated Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. Shorb added, "Our accreditation with IACET is a demonstration of our commitment to top-quality adult education and high standards for all our programs. We are very pleased to join such a prestigious organization as well as an elite group of organizations that offer excellent continuing education and training programs."

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, the NFEC completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. The NFEC has pledged its continued compliance with the Standard and is now authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, the NFEC is now linked to the IACET website and is recognized as offering the highest quality of continuing education and training programs.

Casandra Blassingame, CEO of IACET, commented, "We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of the National Financial Educators Council as an Accredited Provider. The NFEC proudly joins nearly 500 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met."

Earning IACET Accreditation status was a long-term vision that guided the development of all the NFEC's financial education and financial coaching programming. For each course developed or taught, the NFEC first developed standards for both educators and learners. From that point forward, all material was developed around those standards.

The NFEC offers comprehensive financial wellness training across a broad range of personal finance topics. In addition, the organization has certification training packages for financial literacy education instructors and financial coaches/consultants that prepare individuals to bring effective financial wellness initiatives to organizations, communities, and community members.

In addition to the IACET Accreditation, the NFEC recently achieved status as a Certified B Corporation™, a recognition that acknowledges the NFEC's commitment to building financial well-being among individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide. B Corps are mission-driven companies that meet the highest standards for social responsibility, using the power of business to build more sustainable, inclusive economies.

About the NFEC: In partnership with its champions and advocates, the NFEC is dedicated to creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that helps them meet their basic human needs while moving them toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

About IACET: The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or call 703-763-0705.

