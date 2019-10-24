National Financial Educators Council Updates and Launches All-new Financial Literacy Resources

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announces completion of a two-year, multimillion-dollar expansion and update of its financial education resources. Over 10 new financial literacy assets have been added and all resources have been updated.

The stated objective of these updates and expansion is to help the people who champion financial education initiatives gain access to the training, resources, and support that can help them develop programs. The recent process and technological advancements developed by the NFEC were designed to reduce the cost, time, and personnel required to build an effective, scalable financial education program.

The NFEC enlisted help from over 450 experts in personal finance, education, and other specialized expertise to update and expand the financial education resources and training programs. Updates include:

Complete Financial Education Programming Solution. Designed for organizations that desire to start a new program or enhance an existing personal finance program.

Certified Financial Education Instructor Update. The latest CFEI program launched in January 2019 and is now integrated with the new financial literacy resources.

Updated & Expanded Online Learning Center launching 12/2019. Updated eLearning training now delivers more than 100 hours of education and a new Learning Management System (LMS) for facilitators.

Updated Financial Education Standards & Educational Framework. As part of this development, financial education standards and frameworks for learners and educators have been updated to provide guidance to the industry.

Ongoing Education Resources. Expanded ongoing education resources include social media education, mobile learning app, and DRIP education.

Support Resources. The NFEC's new website launched last month, new team members have been added, and now offer a robust customer support system.

Expanded Branding & Customization Options. All student-facing materials can now be private-labeled and custom-branded.

Vince Shorb, the NFEC's CEO, states, "Our latest updates make it easier for individuals who champion financial literacy programs to serve more people with top-quality financial education programming that delivers better results. We focused on developing resources and training that reduce the cost, time, and personnel required to build an effective, scalable financial education program."

Individuals and organizations around the globe have mobilized to tackle the financial illiteracy epidemic. The NFEC noticed that most of them need financial education resources, support, and guidance to make a meaningful difference.

Shorb continues, "When we started back in 2007, there was no organization there to help us build our financial literacy program. Even today, there is limited information and few resources available, so we wanted to help others who share our passion by making these resources available to other financial literacy champions. We feel nobody should have to experience the challenges we faced when starting out, so we are committed to helping our financial education champions develop high-quality programs."

The NFEC is an IRS-recognized Benefit Corporation whose mission focuses on providing top-quality financial education programming. The NFEC's social impact-focused enterprise has supported the development of thousands of programs over the last decade to reduce the cost and time needed to develop programming, while providing tools and training that increase program impact.

