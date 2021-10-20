National Financial Educators Council's Annual Halloween Cash for Candy Campaign Teaches Kids About Money Management and Healthy Eating Habits

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announced today the start of its annual Substitute Cash for Candy campaign and Candy Toss contest. Each year, the NFEC encourages parents, families, neighbors, and local businesses to get involved – making Halloween a little sweeter and a lot healthier by exchanging cash for candy and teaching money management and savings lessons in the process. A free, downloadable guide for parents, treat givers, and organizations provides simple financial literacy activities aligned with the campaign to help kids learn about money.

Research has underscored the direct relationship between people's overall financial wellness and their physical health. On average, healthy people earn more money, have fewer medical expenses, live longer lives, and in turn, receive more benefits. People across America are struggling financially. In addition, 33% of American kids are overweight or obese, according to the American Heart Association. Nearly 85% of U.S. kids are nutrient deficit, and 77% are not physically active, according to the National Association for Sport and Physical Education.

The goal of the Substitute Cash for Candy campaign is to promote both health and financial wellness. Each year on Halloween, the NFEC provides simple, hands-on tools to use the holiday as a teachable financial education moment and to reduce the amount of sweet treats kids consume after trick-or-treating.

"Getting involved in the NFEC's Cash for Candy campaign is a great way to strengthen both the physical and financial well-being of the youngest members of your community," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "By substituting 'cash for candy' or buying back candy from your neighborhood trick-or-treaters you're sharing valuable lessons about money management and healthy eating habits. None of us need as much candy as our kids can collect on Halloween night, but we could all use a reminder of money saving tips."

There are three ways to get involved in the NFEC Substitute Cash for Candy Campaign:



Parents can download a guide to help plan a candy buy back activity for their kids after trick-or-treating, with a worksheet kids can fill out to total up the amount of money they "earn" by selling back their candy. Individual guides for treat givers and local businesses share tips on how neighbors can get involved in the campaign. Families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their buy-back activities for a chance to win $100 in the Cash for Candy Toss Contest. Winners will also receive a donation to a local financial education program in their name.

Learn more and enter the Cash for Candy Toss contest here: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/cash-for-candy/

