National Financial Educators Day Honors Prominent Financial Educators and Financial Literacy Advocates

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual National Financial Educators Day is set aside to honor those individuals who work to improve the lives of people in their communities by teaching vital financial capabilities. This special day of recognition led by the National Financial Educators Council falls on the last Friday of each April; this year it will be held on April 27, 2018.



Since the day was first designated in 2014, the National Financial Educators Council has commemorated educators and advocates from 47 states who have contributed to the financial literacy movement. More than 430 Financial Educator Day awards were mailed to those advocates and educators who are making an important difference in their communities. Honorees have included traditional educators, volunteers, financial professionals, concerned citizens, and authors.



The NFEC contends that people with a passion for promoting financial education are the true leaders of the financial literacy movement. "It's the financial professionals, teachers, volunteers, coaches and concerned citizens who are driving financial education initiatives in their communities," states Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "Financial Educators Day recognizes their efforts and commitment."



Financial Educators Day philosophy centers on the principle that educators are the single most important influence on participant success. Distinguished financial coaches, financial educators and counselors are not merely dispensers of knowledge; they are learning facilitators who can mold and modify participants' behavior to guide them toward financial wellness.



Financial Educator Day nominations are evaluated and meet educator standards set via the Framework for Teaching Personal Finance. This framework developed by the NFEC, breaks down teaching financial literacy into 22 components recognized as best industry practices. This research-based set of components aligns with InTASC standards and is grounded in a constructivist view of learning and teaching. Learn more about the NFEC's financial education programs.



Financial Educators Day is announced over Financial Literacy Month and provides an opportunity for the NFEC to recognize the one individual who has made such significant contributions to promoting financial wellness that he or she is selected to receive the Financial Education Instructor of the Year award. Recipient of the 2018 Financial Education Instructor of the Year award is Sonia Anderson. Sonia Anderson was selected because of her vast experience in the world of finance and her commitment to promoting people's personal finance capabilities.' Her organization, Andson, has become the fastest-growing educational nonprofit in Southern Nevada and currently operates financial literacy classes at more than 40 locations and has served approximately 68,000 students and their families since inception.



The National Financial Educators Council (www.FinancialEducatorsCouncil.org) recognizes those industry representatives who have made significant contributions to the financial literacy movement. These awards are designed to encourage others in the financial education space to continue to push boundaries toward promoting financial wellness on an ever-larger scale. As a personal finance company, the NFEC is dedicated to creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions that improve their lives, the lives of their loved ones, and the lives of people they influence around the globe.

