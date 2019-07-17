National Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Returns to New York

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Ashley Stewart®, the leading fashion and social commerce brand, is conducting its nationwide #FindingAshleyStewart tour in search of their 2019 brand ambassador – a woman who effortlessly embodies the qualities that the brand stands for: leadership, confidence, resilience, kindness and public service.

Returning to the stage for a second year in-a-row, Loni Love – comedienne, actress, co-host of the talk show "The Real" and nationally syndicated "Café Mocha" radio show – will serve as host for the much-anticipated event.

"I am so excited and grateful to be back for the Finding Ashley Stewart 2019 finale event," said Loni Love. "Last year's finale was such a blast, but it was so much more than that – the energy, enthusiasm, and sense of community that you felt in the room was chill-inducing. The opportunity to be part of something this empowering again is simply something I couldn't pass up. Plus, with this year's lineup, it's a night you (and I) definitely don't want to miss."

The evening's celebrations will be filled with a headline performance by legendary American hip-hop duo Salt N Pepa, and feature performances by Faith Evans, Kid Capri, DJ Olivia Dope, along with a special opening act by BK United Drumline and Montclair State University Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Step Team.

"We've heard this will be, hands-down, the liveliest stage yet, and we're here for it!" said Salt N Pepa. "We're so honored to be joining the 2019 Ashley Stewart squad as this year's headliner. The Ashley Stewart woman is our woman. She is us. We are Ashley Stewart. And we can't wait to celebrate a night of empowerment with our girls."

The extensive, cross-country search, which included a digital contest and six regional tour stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Hampton, Miami and Atlanta, will conclude this fall on September 14, 2019 with an extravaganza at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY that will culminate with the crowning of Ashley Stewart 2019. Once again, eight finalists will compete in front of a panel of judges that includes Charisse Jones, American journalist and essayist; Silky Ganache, drag queen, performer and Season 11 contestant of "RuPaul's Drag Race;" Yandy Smith, actress, producer and media mogul; and Theresa Royals, 2017 Finding Ashley Stewart winner; for the chance to win $10,000 plus a prize package including a yearlong wardrobe, styling, makeover, photoshoots and more.

Throughout the evening, scholarships will be awarded to deserving students selected as part of the #AshleyCollegeTour from local institutions such as Medgar Evers College, Rutgers University – Newark, Montclair State University, Texas Southern University, Spelman College and more. This year's Ashley Stewart College Tour, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase, will sponsor two additional $5,000 scholarships during the evening through the bank's Advancing Black Pathway's initiative.

As part of its ongoing #ASGIVES initiatives, Ashley Stewart will also be recognizing their Champion Partnership with Susan G. Komen.

"With over a million votes entered in last year's tour, Finding Ashley Stewart is no longer just a contest. It is a manifestation of collective empowerment of the everyday woman," said James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart. "The Ashley Stewart neighborhood girl, with nearly thirty years of deeply rooted ties to local communities across the country, is going global with her influence and impact not only on fashion, but also in trying to make multi-generational change through education and health care initiatives. We're excited to continue the Finding Ashley Stewart tour for a third year, and we can't wait to celebrate all things Ashley Stewart with our employees, partners, customers and friends.

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV. Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: leadership, confidence, resilience, kindness and public service. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

