National Finding Ashley Stewart Search Returns in 2018

The extensive seven-month search, including a digital contest and regional tour stops in Dallas, Richmond, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta, will conclude this fall on September 15, 2018 with a finale event at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y., to crown Ashley Stewart 2018. Eight regional finalists will compete in front of a panel of celebrity judges for the chance to serve as brand ambassador and earn a $10,000 prize package.

Hosted by Loni Love, comedienne, actress, co-host of the talk show "The Real" and nationally syndicated "Café Mocha" radio show, the event will feature performances by the legendary SWV (Sisters With Voices), hip hop pioneer, MC Lyte, DJ Kid Capri, soca songwriter and dancer, Denise "Saucy Wow" Belfon, for a night full of music, dance and celebration. An additional lineup of several other artists and luminaries, will soon be announced.

"Being Miss Ashley Stewart 2017 has not only empowered me emotionally, but it has also opened doors to me as an aspiring full-figured model, motivational speaker and influencer," said Theresa Royals. "This has been an overwhelmingly amazing experience that humbles me every time someone greets me as Miss Ashley Stewart. I am proud to be the relatable figure of such a brilliant and fashion forward brand whose primary commitment is to the community."

Beginning June 5th, a limited number of reserved premium tickets for the finale will be available in select New York and New Jersey stores for Ashley Stewart loyalists at a discounted price. General admission tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster. A portion of net ticket sales will be awarded as scholarship funds to deserving students selected as part of the #AshleyCollegeTour from local institutions such as Medgar Evers College, Rutgers University - Newark, Mott Hall Bridges Academy and more to be announced.

"Ashley Stewart has always stood for more than great fashion," stated James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart. "With twenty-seven years of deeply rooted ties amongst women in local communities across the country, Ashley Stewart and the Ashley Stewart woman have always had a great deal of influence and impact in every aspect of life. The #FindingAshleyStewart tour and finale represents just one way in which we are making that influence and impact more apparent to all."

Visit AshleyStewart.com/FindingAshleyStewart to register for the digital contest before Saturday, July 21st and follow @ByAshleyStewart and @ByAshleyTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to learn more about #FindingAshleyStewart and #AshleyCollegeTour news.

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 89 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV. Every year, through the Findiing Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, community and fashion. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

