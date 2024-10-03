National Fire Experts Selected for PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Fire Experts (NFE), powered by Alpine Intel, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Claims Innovation category. This is the second consecutive year that an Alpine Intel service has been spotlighted for its innovative contributions to the insurance industry.

"Driving innovation in established subject matters and making complex things simple are two of our mantras at Alpine Intel," said Alpine Intel CEO Damon Stafford. "Our success in innovation stems from continually engaging with our customers, actively listening to uncover their deep-rooted challenges, and ultimately delivering solutions that make their jobs more efficient. I'm thankful to PC360 for this recognition as we continue to find ways to drive positive change in the insurance industry."

PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries recognize innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry and highlight those who strive to modernize and humanize the business.

"This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation, and litigation trends," said Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson.

Alpine Intel launched NFE in January 2024 after conducting client-focused research and hearing concerns of lengthy fire investigations and inconclusive reports.

NFE has addressed these pain points to provide accurate investigations with reduced cycle times and create the next phase of fire reporting that:

Takes less time from assignment submission to report delivery

Provides actionable information

Is written by certified fire investigators who train in customer service, report writing, and litigation support, plus follow National Fire Protection Association standards

Empowers carriers and attorneys with plausible causes, evidence collection, and next steps

More than half of NFE survey respondents said the new reports were more useful than other origin and cause reports, and they received a satisfaction rating of 4.82 out of 5.

An expert panel selected the 2024 Luminaries honorees based on how well they stated and achieved goals related to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C industry; and how committed the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

This recognition is presented by PropertyCasualty360.com, a leading P&C insurance industry news and events outlet that is part of ALM, a global information, data, intelligence, and content company.

About National Fire Experts (formerly Donan Fire Investigation): National Fire Experts, part of Alpine Intel, keeps the scientific method at the forefront of residential, commercial, industrial, vehicle, and specialty equipment fire assignments to deliver the most actionable origin and cause report in the industry.

About Alpine Intel: Alpine Intel is dedicated to innovation across the property, auto, liability, and workers comp insurance fields – helping customers reach peak performance throughout the policy life cycle. Through their operating brands, HVACi, StrikeCheck, National Fire Experts, Donan Engineering, Component Testing Laboratories, and VRC Investigations, they are respected as the industry leader for their scale and track record of conducting expert, specialized, and accurate investigations nationwide.

