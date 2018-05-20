National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) for National Home Fire Sprinkler Day

"The purpose was to organize a unified "day of action" on May 19th, with a focus on the tough problem of home fires and the equally tough protection of home fire sprinkler technology," says Lorraine Carli, Vice President at NFPA and President of HFSC. "By joining forces coast to coast, communities are debunking persistent myths, helping consumers learn the facts before they build or buy a new home, and urging their local officials to support sprinkler codes."

"NFPA's leadership and HFSC's educational material is making a difference in saving lives and property through the 'Built for Life' Fire Departments. I hope this day creates more of them," explained Shane Ray, NFSA President. "We are proud to join forces and support the events across the country, with most of our fire sprinkler demonstration trailers in service for the event, demonstrating how fast fire is, and also how quickly fire sprinklers activate and control the fire."

Many people lose sight of the fact that home fires are dangerous not just to residents but also to firefighters. Today's new houses are built with lightweight construction and big open designs and are filled with synthetic furnishings. When they burn, they fail fast, and that environment places firefighters at risk from fire, as well as toxins that lead to disease.

Home Fire Sprinkler Day is an opportunity for everyone to learn about new-home dangers, get the facts about lifesaving sprinkler technology, and make progress against the home fire problem.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world, and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world's most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

SOURCE National Fire Sprinkler Association

