National Firework Safety Initiative Expands Ahead of 250th Fourth of July

"Bucket Brigade" Program Encourages Safe Fireworks Disposal to Reduce Preventable Fires

SOUTHPORT, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation (APSEF) today announced a nationwide effort to expand the Bucket Brigade, a fire prevention initiative designed to reduce fires caused by improper fireworks disposal following Fourth of July celebrations.

APSEF logo Bucket Brigade Sticker

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, fire service leaders are anticipating increased participation in holiday celebrations, including a rise in first-time fireworks users. At the same time, many regions are experiencing drier than average conditions, increasing the risk of preventable fires.

The Bucket Brigade addresses a key source of those incidents. The program encourages residents to soak used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before disposal, a simple step that significantly reduces the risk of ignition in trash, vegetation, and surrounding structures.

"This is a practical, community-driven approach that helps departments reduce preventable fires while engaging residents in a simple safety step," said Brandon Corn, President of the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation. "We are committed to supporting fire service leaders in bringing this program to their communities."

The program has demonstrated measurable results:

18 fire departments in Colorado formally adopted the program

Six additional departments replicated the effort independently

Nearly 2,000 buckets were distributed statewide

Participating departments reported significant reductions in fires linked to improper disposal

In Castle Rock, Colorado, officials reported zero fireworks-related calls tied to personal use during the 2025 season after implementing the program.

"During the 2025 season, from when fireworks stands opened through the Fourth of July, we saw zero fireworks-related calls tied to personal fireworks use," said a fire and life safety educator involved in the program. "One of the big differences was that we rolled out the Bucket Brigade. We believe that rolling out the Bucket Brigade contributed in a large way to this result."

The initiative has now expanded into eight additional states and continues to grow as jurisdictions prepare for the upcoming holiday.

The Foundation is supporting participating departments with a turnkey implementation package that includes a step-by-step playbook, communications materials, and assistance identifying local partners to source buckets. Common partners include hardware stores, restaurants, and community businesses willing to donate or repurpose containers.

The program also provides an opportunity for community engagement, including partnerships with local schools and youth organizations to support distribution efforts and reinforce fire safety education.

Fire departments and state agencies interested in participating can learn more and access program materials at: www.celebratesafely.org

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation:

The APSEF, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, focuses on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The "Celebrate Safely" initiative aims to instill a proper understanding of consumer fireworks usage, discourage misuse, and decrease fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Learn more at CelebrateSafely.org.

Foundation Media Contact:

Julie L. Heckman

Executive Director American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

Mobile: (240) 401-4513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation